"I’d love to come out and play for the RCB women’s team" - Danni Wyatt on the Women's IPL

England opener Danni Wyatt has been part of every edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge, right from winning the first one-off exhibition match in 2018 up until the most recent season in 2020. When the tournament returns later this year after a one-year hiatus, however, the charismatic right-handed batter will not play any part for the first time since its inception.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda facilitated by Eurosport India, who are the official broadcasters of the FairBreak Invitational tournament in the country, Wyatt has revealed that while she will miss out on the Women’s T20 Challenge in order to attend the wedding of her national teammates, Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver.

She had the following to say on the subject:

“I was going to be playing in it but I’m not now as I have to be home for a wedding. Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver are getting married in England so unfortunately I won’t be making it this year.”

Wyatt also opened up on reports about the Women’s IPL finally becoming a reality in 2023. England’s World Cup semi-final hero suggested she hoped to be picked for the tournament, saying she’d love to turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s team.

The 31-year-old went on to call the Women’s T20 Challenge an ‘amazing experience’ in addition to expressing her joy at the reports of the tournament finally coming to fruition. She added:

“Fingers crossed, they pick me for the main IPL next year and I’d love to come out and play for the RCB women’s team."

"These opportunities like the IPL challenge that I’ve been lucky enough to play the last few and it’s always been an amazing experience. When I saw the news that there was going to be a big IPL starting next year, we were jumping around the room in excitement and hopefully, we are available for that as well.”

“I think the conditions suit me” - Danni Wyatt on her performances against India

Danni Wyatt in action at the FairBreak Invitational 2022.

Danni Wyatt also has a more-than-impressive T20I record against the Indian women’s cricket team. She has scored 456 runs in 19 games against the Women in Blue. Additionally, her average of 21.36 rises to 35.07 in fixtures against India, while her strike rate of 124.19 goes all the way up to 131.03.

The numbers only get better when these matches are played in India. That average creeps up to 40.57, with her strike rate further shooting up to 137.19. Her highest-ever T20I score of 124 also came at the Brabourne stadium during a 2018 trip to the country.

On being asked about her love for India, here’s what she had to say:

“Obviously, I’m friends with a few of the girls and I’m confident against spin bowling and India have always got a lot of spin so I guess I like that and it’s one of my strengths to play spin. I love playing in India as well. I think the conditions suit me. And the fans are just so passionate about women’s cricket and whenever I see that we have a tour to India, it puts a smile on my face.”

Although Wyatt will not be making that trip to India for the Women’s T20 Challenge, one can still watch her do what she does best at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where she is playing the FairBreak Invitational 2022.

After missing the first game of the tournament, Wyatt made a triumphant entry to the side scoring an unbeaten 76 as her team took down Heather Knight’s Barmy Army, all while leading the side in Suzie Bates’ absence.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal