'I'd love to become half as good as MS Dhoni,' says Delhi Capitals star Alex Carey

Alex Carey wants to become 'half as good' as MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey recently spoke about how he's keen to finish off games for the Australian team, akin to how MS Dhoni has done for the Indian cricket team.

In an Instagram chat with the Delhi Capitals, Carey shed light on his adulation for MS Dhoni and reckoned that he'd love to pick up a couple of skills from the Chennai Super Kings captain.

"If you ask any cricketer, they would love to play like MS Dhoni. He's probably the best at that role. I'd love to become half as good as him. I'd love to have the calm to take it deep and finish off T20, ODI games for Australia and even in the BBL. It was pretty hard to play against him since he would never get out, but yes I'd love to become half as good as him," Carey said.

Alex Carey keen to emulate MS Dhoni

Alex Carey has been a vital part of Australia's middle order

Carey, who has impressed for Australia in the shorter formats of the game made his ODI debut against England in January 2018 and a month later, Carey was handed a T20I debut against New Zealand in February.

And, having proved his worth at the top of the order and in the middle order for Australia, Carey's services were snapped up for ₹2.4 Crore by the Capitals from the IPL 2020 player auction.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman has been extremely vocal in his admiration for MS Dhoni, and has also spoken about wanting to emulate the former Indian captain's finishing skill.

However, while Carey will be playing against MS Dhoni in the IPL, the 28-year-old is set to partner Rishabh Pant at the Capitals in IPL 2020 and is excited to play alongside the talented youngster.

"I watched the IPL last year, he can hit the ball wherever he wants and how ever far he wants. He's a great bloke, I can't wait to do some wicketkeeping with him and smack some balls at DC," Carey added.