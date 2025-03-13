"I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious" - KL Rahul makes huge admission on joining Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has disclosed that he was quite nervous while watching the IPL 2025 mega-auction. This was the first time after 2018 that Rahul went under the hammer. Hence, the player had a 'nerve-wracking experience' while watching the bids come in for him.

Speaking exclusively in Superstars on JioHotstar, KL Rahul shared his experience of watching teams placing bids for his services at the mega-auction. Rahul had been Lucknow Super Giants' captain from 2022 to 2024. He was always involved in team-building with the franchise officials and not watching himself getting auctioned.

Explaining how he felt while his name went under the hammer, Rahul said:

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy. Over the years, I’ve seen how unpredictable auctions can be—there’s no fixed pattern to how things unfold."

"Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team. I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad. But from a player's perspective, it’s even tougher because your career is at stake. The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious," Rahul added.

Rahul admitted that he was relieved when he was sold to Delhi Capitals because the team's owner Parth Jindal was a good friend. The wicketkeeper revealed that he has spent a lot of time with Jindal outside cricket as well.

"This will be a new experience for me" - KL Rahul cannot wait to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

KL Rahul starred in India's 2025 Champions Trophy win, scoring crucial runs for the team in the middle-order. He is all set to don the Delhi Capitals jersey in IPL 2025 now. Sharing his thoughts ahead of his debut for DC, Rahul said:

"This will be a new experience for me—joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous."

Rahul signed off by saying that he was looking forward to playing with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. He felt DC had a solid squad and added that he could not wait for the IPL to start.

