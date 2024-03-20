"I was disappointed when he left for KKR" - LSG head coach Justin Langer claims there is no 'face-off' with Gautam Gambhir

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer is a bit disappointed he didn't opportunity to work with former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir as the latter took the mentoring role at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

However, he isn't looking at the LSG vs KKR game as a rivalry with Gambhir. Langer explained how many 'good friends' he had in the coaching staff of multiple IPL teams this season and believes it would just be like any other game.

Speaking to the reporters in the pre-season press conference, here's what Justin Langer had to say about Gautam Gambhir's departure from LSG to KKR:

"There is no face-off. I was disappointed when he left for KKR but he is a hero at KKR. We are good friends. But then we play DC, where my good friend Ricky Ponting is the coach. Then at CSK, Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey are good friends."

LSG made the Eliminator in both their editions under the mentoring of Gautam Gambhir.

Langer has also been successful in the shortest format as he was the head coach when Australia enjoyed their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. He believes he will be having 'sleepless nights' trying to get the best possible LSG XI on the pitch.

Justin Langer on LSG's spin resources

Justin Langer is pretty content with the resources that he has at LSG in the spin department.

Ravi Bishnoi has quickly become a strike bowler for India and will lead LSG's spin attack. Apart from him, Langer is also banking on the experience of Amit Mishra & Krishnappa Gowtham and the potential of left-arm spinner M Siddarth. He stated:

"He is an outstanding bowler. I love his energy. I have watched his training. There's no better pure leg-spinner than Mishi (Amit Mishra). I saw young M Siddarth, who bowled a maiden over first-up in a training game. There is Krishnappa Gowtham."

It will be interesting to see if Justin Langer can hit the ground running straightaway as the new LSG coach. They begin their IPL 2024 season against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 24.