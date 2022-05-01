"I don't know what I would do without you" - Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on wife Anushka Sharma's birthday

Former India captain Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his wife and celebrated Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who turned 34 today (May 1).

Taking to his official social media handles, Kohli thanked the almighty for Anushka's birth. The talismanic run-scorer also reckoned that he couldn't imagine his life without her.

Sharing a couple of pictures, Virat Kohli wrote:

"Thank god you were born ❤️. I don’t know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out ❤️. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around 😃 @anushkasharma."

Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent the special day with a few Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketers and their family members.

Incidentally, both of them are currently part of the IPL bio-bubble in Mumbai. Anushka was even in attendance for a couple of Bangalore matches this season.

Speaking about his on-field performance, Virat Kohli showed signs of finding back some much-needed form in RCB's last fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT). He registered a half-century but couldn't guide his side to the win.

Riding on Kohli's 53-ball 58, RCB posted 170 runs on the board, but it wasn't enough as the total was chased down by the Titans with three balls to spare.

"It was a knock that he needed" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's knock vs GT

Virat Kohli was given out against Mumbai Indians,which was a wrong decision. After that match he was all out of form and luck and yesterday finally made fifty and thank God for being kind on him. "God listens to everyone, you just have to wait for your moment to come"Virat Kohli was given out against Mumbai Indians,which was a wrong decision. After that match he was all out of form and luck and yesterday finally made fifty and thank God for being kind on him. "God listens to everyone, you just have to wait for your moment to come"Virat Kohli was given out against Mumbai Indians,which was a wrong decision. After that match he was all out of form and luck and yesterday finally made fifty and thank God for being kind on him. ❤️ https://t.co/vTltDIlYqz

After a couple of underwhelming knocks, the former Indian captain finally hit his stride against Gujarat.

Reflecting on Kohli's knock, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that this innings would help the 33-year-old regain his confidence back.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"It was a knock that he needed, it was a knock that RCB wanted as well. Once you get going and get a fifty, it augurs well for the remaining matches as well.

"Your main man is hitting the ball cleanly, the feet are moving into position quite nicely. It's a confidence-building innings. Definitely, as far as the RCB is concerned, they will be very, very happy."

Kohli will look to bank on this and produce a match-winning knock when the Royal Challengers lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next on Wednesday in Pune.

