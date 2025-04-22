“I don’t know what it’s like in the commentary box” - Sai Kishore takes subtle dig at former cricketer after KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner R Sai Kishore issued a sly response to former England batter Nick Knight, when his bowling partner, Rashid Khan's form, was questioned. The wrist spinner showed glimpses of his best self with figures of 2-25 in the 39-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21.

Rashid Khan made a slow start to the season, picking up only four wickets in the first half of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Prior to the clash against KKR, the Afghanistan international finished with disappointing figures of 0-38 in the afternoon home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

After the GT bowlers put in a tight performance to ensure the sixth win of the season, Sai Kishore was asked during the post-match presentation about Rashid Khan potentially returning to form.

"What about Rashid Khan? Your spin twin. It hasn't been the ideal tournament for him. But a couple of wickets (today) in crucial time, how's it going for him?" Nick Knight asked

In reply, Sai Kishore mentioned that Rashid Khan is the best T20 bowler in the world. He added that his teammate has the backing of the entire franchise, unlike the select doubters in the commentary box.

"He's one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. He's getting his wicket-taking knack back. As a team, we don't doubt his abilities, I don't know what it's like in the commentary box. We all believe in him and I still believe he's the best T20 bowler in the world," Sai Kishore replied (via Hindustan Times).

Sai Kishore played his part along with Rashid Khan in the middle overs to strangle the KKR batting unit during the run chase. The left-arm spinner picked up the key wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, and conceded only 19 runs in three overs.

Rashid Khan dismissed Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in his spell during KKR vs GT

The wrist spinner was introduced into the attack in the powerplay's final over, and just three balls were needed to make a breakthrough. He got Sunil Narine's wicket, after the left-handed batter found the fielder in the deep. He was brought back for his second spell in the 16th over, where he outfoxed Andre Russell to effectively seal the game for his side.

GT maintain their top spot after all-round win over KKR in IPL 2025. They will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28.

