“I don’t think Kohli should be opening the batting” – Irfan Pathan ahead of RCB vs LSG in IPL 2023

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are too reliant on Virat Kohli in the ongoing IPL 2023. At the same time, the 38-year-old believes that the Delhi batter should not open the innings this season.

The statement came even as the right-hander scored 103 runs in two games while opening the innings in IPL 2023, including an unbeaten 82 vs Mumbai Indians, which RCB won by eight wickets.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said:

"This year is looking different for RCB as runs are coming out of Virat Kohli's bat in the first few games. But it is no guarantee that he will continue scoring at the same pace (or for the remainder of the season) and win you every game."

He continued:

"In a tournament like this, other batters in the RCB squad will have to be ready for the challenge and justify their talents and roles. Also, I don't think Kohli should be opening the batting for RCB."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, said that RCB could lift their maiden IPL title if Kohli delivers throughout the tournament. He added that other players on the team need to step up if the franchise wants to do well.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"This year RCB are banking on Kohli. If he plays well in every match, then the chance of RCB winning increases. Virat is one of the biggest superstars; not only RCB but fans of every team would want to see runs coming out of his bat. But other players in the team will have to lift their game and share the load."

Virat, who is IPL’s leading run-scorer, has scored 3075 runs in 86 innings at a strike rate of 135.11 as an opener, which includes five tons and 21 half-centuries. At No.3, he has scored 2815 runs in 93 innings, which includes 20 half-centuries.

For the uninitiated, RCB reached their last IPL final in 2016 when the former captain played the role of an opener. The right-handed batter scored 973 runs in 16 games, including four tons and seven fifties that season.

“RCB’s middle order looks weak” – Tom Moody says RCB overdependent on Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckons that RCB are heavily reliant on their openers, which could bite them in a competitive tournament like IPL.

He told Star Sports:

"To me, RCB's middle order looks weak, and teams will aim to take advantage of this fact and pick up the wickets of Kohli and Faf early. If the opposition teams manage to take a couple of wickets in the powerplays, they'll be (very much) in the game against RCB."

The statement came after RCB lost their away game versus Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs. The likes of Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik failed to deliver with the bat. Karthik, in particular, has returned with figures of 0 and 9 in the first two games.

RCB will next be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Monday, April 10.

