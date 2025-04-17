“I enjoy watching memes on me” - Arshdeep Singh explains how he deals with trolls amid IPL 2025

Team India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). To talk about his life in and around cricket, he recently appeared on the 'Kandid with Kings' show on the Punjab Kings' YouTube channel.

In a social media-enabled generation, not just cricketers but everyone is susceptible to online abuse. However, due to their high reach, cricketers often have to bear the brunt, which common people do not generally face.

During the aforementioned conversation, Arshdeep Singh was asked about how he deals with trolls. He pointed out how he had seen a few ups and downs in his short career already, which made him realise that trolls or memes should not be taken seriously.

"I have a lot of fun. There have been many ups and downs in my life in my short career. In this much time I have seen highest and lowest point so I find it funny that how creative people are there and how creative memes are made. I used to think I will use them in future somewhere but I realized there is no sense of these things and now I enjoy the creativity. I enjoy watching memes on me," he explained.

Arshdeep Singh added that he got schooled by his family and friends as well.

"In the previous game when I got hit for two sixes before comments from people I heard things from family, friends so there is no need of people's comments for me now," he added.

Arshdeep Singh funnily talks about a bad habit and promotes his YouTube channel

During the same conversation, Arshdeep was asked about his bad habits. He revealed that he had recently started staying awake till the early hours of the morning. Arshdeep also spoke about his new YouTube channel.

"If going to sleep at 5 AM is a bad habit then I have gotten it recently. I have become a new YouTuber. I have heard everyone sleeps late so it has naturally come to me too. I have made only one or few vlogs but I am having fun that I am able to connect to people and talk to them about relatable things like there are not much drastic changes and we (cricketers) also do almost the same things that they do. It feels good that we can give back to the society," he said. (4:41)

When asked about his favorite YouTuber, the pacer cheekily took his own name and promoted his channel.

"My favorite YouTuber there is one guy Arshdeep Singh Official YouTube who is doing well. I will not leave any way of promotion."

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, the left-arm quick has bagged eight wickets from six games at an average of 25.12 and an economy rate of 8.73.

