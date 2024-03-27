"I enjoyed leading him" - Steve Smith recalls playing alongside MS Dhoni in IPL 2017

Australian star Steve Smith recently recalled how well he enjoyed playing alongside MS Dhoni and leading him in IPL 2017 when plying his trade for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. The 34-year-old hailed the veteran wicketkeeper-batter as one of the best readers of the game.

With the Pune-based franchise finishing in the bottom half of the table in 2016 under Dhoni, Smith came into the fore as captain. The team, however, missed the title by a whisker, losing to the Mumbai Indians in the final by a solitary run.

Speaking to Star Sports' Tamil, Smith observed that no one is as good as the veteran in India when it comes to understanding the angles and nuances of the game. Smith said:

"There were many occasions where MS was fantastic. You know, I really enjoyed playing with him. I enjoyed leading him as well. He certainly helped me out. There's no one better in India to have behind the stumps than MS Dhoni. The way he understands the game and the angles of the game is second to none. So look, he was a tremendous person to play with. I really enjoyed his company on and off the field."

The 2023 edition of IPL saw MS Dhoni become the joint-most successful skipper in IPL history along with Rohit Sharma when he captained the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title. The final witnessed the Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest.

MS Dhoni potentially playing his final IPL season

MS Dhoni warming up before a match. (Credits: Getty)

A day before IPL 2024, MS Dhoni relinquished his leadership duties as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the reins of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With the Ranchi-born cricketer stepping down as captain, fans have widely speculated if he is playing his final edition.

With Gaikwad leading the Super Kings to two wins in as many matches, fans also see it as a smooth transition as a captain.