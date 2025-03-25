"I am very excited" - Mohammed Siraj opens up on bowling to former RCB teammate in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans' (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up on having to bowl to his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate and captain Virat Kohli during IPL 2025. Siraj was acquired by GT during the mega auction for ₹12.25 crore.

Ad

Making his debut for RCB in 2018, he was with the franchise for a long time until he was released after the 2024 season, where he picked up 15 wickets from 14 games.

Talking about bowling to Virat Kohli in this year's IPL, Mohammed Siraj stated that he is very excited. He added that he has bowled a lot against Kohli in the nets and will now be playing against him for the first time.

Ad

Trending

"When we play for the Indian team, I have bowled a lot against him in the nets, and now, for the first time, I will be playing against him in a match. So, it will be fun, and I am very excited," he told Revsportz.

GT will play RCB in Bengaluru on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two teams will face each other only once this season.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj looking forward to playing in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans will play their home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025. Mohammed Siraj, talking about the venue, said that it is a big ground and gives more chances for a fast bowler to pick up wickets.

"I am feeling very good. As a bowler, it is a very big ground, and the environment is also very good. There is a lot of freedom, and it is great to have such a big ground as a fast bowler. There are plenty of chances to get a wicket. I am looking forward to this year, and I am very excited," he expressed.

Ad

As he previously played several seasons for RCB, Siraj also compared how different it is to be bowling in Bengaluru and in Ahmedabad. He explained how it benefits a fast bowler as the ground is bigger in Ahmedabad.

"It will be crucial. In Bengaluru, the top edge often goes for a six, but here, the ground is big, so there are more chances to take wickets. We can use short balls and execute our plans better because of the bigger ground," he said.

GT are set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback