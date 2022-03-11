"I am very excited for the season" - Sarfaraz Khan after joining Delhi Capitals' training camp ahead of IPL 2022

Sarfaraz Khan and a few other domestic players recently joined Delhi Capitals' training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On arriving at the camp, Khan expressed his excitement about donning the Capitals' jersey for the first time.

Sarfaraz Khan has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Overall, he played 40 matches in the league and scored 441 runs at an average of 23.21, including a solitary half-century.

Khan will be hoping to improve this record when he turns up for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. He will look to carry his red-hot form from the Ranji Trophy into the tournament and deliver match-winning knocks for his franchise.

Speaking after entering the Delhi Capitals' camp, an enthusiastic Sarfaraz Khan said:

"I am very excited for the season. It is because this is my first season for Delhi. I will try to do well in whatever chances I get for the team."

"I feel Group A is the group of death" - Aakash Chopra on IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals find themselves in Group A during the league stage of IPL 2022. Group A comprises Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that this is a group of death as all the teams seem strong on paper. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed the chances of the teams in Group A and said:

"If you get to play twice against weaker teams, your road ahead becomes good. I feel Group A is the group of death, slightly difficult. Just think about it - Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. They are all very good teams and they will all play against each other twice."

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign in a clash against Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar