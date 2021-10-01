I fancy Mumbai Indians to take that fourth spot now, their match-winners are coming into form: Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen believes the Mumbai Indians will find a way to reach the playoffs this season despite their indifferent form. Pietersen feels MI's match-winners are coming back to form at a crucial juncture and this will augur well for the side going forward in the tournament.

In his blog on Betway, Kevin Pietersen analyzed the current playoff scenarios and gave his views on the recent developments. He reckoned that CSK, DC, and RCB would qualify for the next stage and then backed MI to seal the remaining one spot. Kevin Pietersen wrote:

"The IPL is heating up really nicely now, with the race for that fourth play-off spot well and truly on. Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals will qualify, but there are four other teams vying to join them in the play-offs. I wrote before the resumption of the IPL that Mumbai Indians need to avoid their typical slow start if they are to retain the title this year."

He continued:

"Well, they did start slowly, but I think they might have turned it around just in time. After they beat Punjab Kings on Tuesday, I fancy them to take that fourth spot now. Their match-winners are coming into form. Hardik Pandya was in the runs, Jasprit Bumrah was in the wickets and Kieron Pollard did a bit of both."

If Mumbai Indians get themselves into the knock-out stages, then anything is possible: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen added that if Mumbai Indians somehow manage to advance to the next stage of the tournament, they might pose a serious threat to the other teams. He also praised Kieron Pollard for his all-round performance in MI's win against PBKS and wrote:

"He took a crucial wicket in his one over, just when it was asked of him, and he smashed 15 off seven to take his side home. Things are just starting to turn for them, and if they get themselves into the knock-out stages then anything is possible."

The Mumbai Indians are currently in the fifth position in the table with 10 points in 11 games. They will look to win their remaining three games and secure a spot in the playoffs without depending on the results of other teams.

