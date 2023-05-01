“I feel for him” - Tim David empathizes with Jason Holder after smacking him for 3 consecutive sixes

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tim David expressed empathy for Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Jason Holder after hammering him for three successive sixes on Sunday, April 30.

The hard-hitting batter admitted that things were very difficult for Rajasthan’s bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match due to the ball getting wet.

MI beat RR by six wickets in what was IPL’s landmark 1000th match. Chasing 213, the home team needed 17 runs off the last over. Holder bowled three juicy full-tosses and David (45* off 14) clobbered all of them for sixes to lift Mumbai to a memorable win.

Speaking at the post-match conference, David showed some compassion for the RR bowlers. He said:

“It was tough bowling. It was very sweaty to grip the ball. As a batter, you have a feeling when you get the momentum. It was very important that the first ball went for six. It’s a tough role for him [Holder]. I feel for him because it was tough for everyone bowling at all stages.”

Holder had a forgettable day in the office. He bowled 3.3 overs and conceded 55 runs without claiming a wicket.

Asked about his batting position, David added that he was comfortable performing any role for the team. Drawing attention to the strong top and middle order, he commented:

“I have happy doing whatever the team needs. I don’t know where I would move up the order. We’ve got Ishan [Kishan], Rohit [Sharma], [Cameron] Green coming out and smacking it. Surya [Suryakumar Yadav], Tilak [Varma]… I am not moving any of those guys out of those batting positions.

"I am happy doing my job. I am trying to become versatile and finding the best option.”

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Hurts. But we’ve got loads to be proud of too. Hurts. But we’ve got loads to be proud of too. 💪 https://t.co/6glvInfHal

Chasing 213, Green (44 off 26) and Suryakumar (55 off 29) played amazing knocks to keep Mumbai in the hunt before David did the finishing job.

“He played an amazing innings” - Tim David praises Yashasvi Jaiswal

David’s six-hitting antics meant Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden IPL ton went in vain. The young RR opener hammered 124 in only 62 balls, smacking 16 fours and eight sixes.

Praising Jaiswal, David said:

“He played an amazing innings. Congratulations to him. It was very good to watch. He’s a Mumbai boy, so on his home turf that must be special for him. I don’t know if it is his first hundred in the IPL, but an amazing knock, so well done to him.”

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Player of the Match because all of Wankhede was stunned tonight! Player of the Match because all of Wankhede was stunned tonight! 💗👏 https://t.co/dwlQaVboln

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his fine knock despite Rajasthan Royals ending up on the losing side.

