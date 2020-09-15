I feel Mumbai Indians have the upper hand in their clash against Chennai Super Kings: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that the Mumbai Indians will have the edge over the Chennai Super Kings when the two teams clash in the first encounter of IPL 2020. He made this observation during an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Gautam Gambhir was asked what he expects from the new chapter in the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

He responded that he is looking forward to watching Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult operating with the new ball for the Mumbai Indians, with both of them being strike bowlers in the shortest version of the game.

"I am very excited to see how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling together with the new ball. Because Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world-class bowlers and both of them are wicket-taking options in T20 cricket."

Gautam Gambhir also pointed out the variety the two of them bring to the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack.

"A left-arm seamer who brings the ball in for right-handers and Jasprit Bumrah who is unorthodox."

The IPL-winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders observed that Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult could pose a lot of challenges for the unsettled Chennai Super Kings batting lineup, with the absence of Suresh Raina and Shane Watson not having played much cricket of late.

"It will be a huge challenge for Chennai Super Kings as they don't have Suresh Raina at No.3, plus Shane Watson does not play much international cricket and has not played cricket for a long time, so how he plays against Bumrah and Trent Boult. We will also have to see with whom he would be opening the batting."

#IPL2020 With Lasith Malinga out of IPL 2020, pacer Trent Boult will shoulder the key responsibility of leading the Mumbai Indians pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. #Cricket #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/eIwo25dGxH — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) September 14, 2020

Gautam Gambhir on the favourites for the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings clash

Gautam Gambhir reckons that the Mumbai Indians have a very balanced outfit for IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir opined that Mumbai Indians would have the advantage against the Chennai Super Kings when the two teams face off against each other because of the balance and depth in their side.

"I feel the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand if you see the balance and depth of the squad."

He observed that the addition of Trent Boult in the Mumbai Indians lineup will provide the franchise a lot of options, and that Jasprit Bumrah could be used differently.

"They have also added Trent Boult to their squad, who will give them a very good option. Because you want a bowler who can give you wickets with the new ball so that you can use Jasprit Bumrah in a different manner."

Gautam Gambhir signed off by stating that he is keen on watching how Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult perform, not only in the first match against Chennai Super Kings but throughout IPL 2020.

"So I will want to watch how these two perform, not only in the first match, but in the entire tournament."

Mumbai Indians have had the wood on the Chennai Super Kings in the twelve previous seasons of the IPL. In last season's edition of the league, the four-time champions came up trumps against the three-time winners in all the four clashes between the two teams.