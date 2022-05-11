"I felt I had unfinished business" - Pat Cummins on representing KKR in IPL 2022 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins spoke about the prospect of being roped in by the franchise at the mega auction. The Australian was bought by the two-time winners for a price of ₹7.25 crore after an intense bidding war.

Cummins has represented KKR across two stints. The speedster made his debut for the franchise before moving to the Delhi outfit. He then became one of the most expensive acquisitions at the auction when KKR placed a bid of ₹15.5 crore to acquire his services in 2020.

Expressing his delight over the fact that he got to represent KKR once again, Cummins told KKR.in:

“I was pumped when I got picked by KKR again. It’s my 5th season now. I felt I had unfinished business because I left halfway through last season and missed the second half. It’s hard in the IPL because you feel like you are building towards something and then there’s a major auction. So really glad to be back with the same team. Lots of the same players, same staff members so I was very happy."

The 29-year-old was not part of the KKR side that executed a magnificent turnaround to reach the finals of IPL 2021. He recused himself from the second leg of the tournament for the birth of his child.

"I think in T20 cricket, you have as many bad games as you have good games" - Pat Cummins

The Australian Test team captain has had an on and off campaign so far with injury playing a huge hand. He registered the joint fastest IPL half-century when he struck 56 off just 15 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians. However, he has not been as potent with the ball for the side.

Playing less than half of the matches for KKR this season, the pacer has picked up seven wickets at an average of 30.29.

Believing that the success from before helps in getting over the rough patch quicker, Cummins said:

“With each season you play, you become more confident in your own skills but it doesn’t change with the amount of training you do or the way you think about the game. I think in T20 cricket, you have as many bad games as you have good games. When you look back at when you were bowling well and had success that helps you get over some bad games quicker and get back thinking what’s going to bring the best out of yourself."

The right-arm pacer will hope to play a hand in KKR's surge for a potential playoff spot in the remaining matches. He had his best outing in their most recent clash against MI with figures of 3-22.

