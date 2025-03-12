"I could not finish the job back then" - Hardik Pandya recalls heartbreaking story after winning 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his delight at overcoming the disappointment of the 2017 Champions Trophy with the triumph in the recently concluded 2025 edition. Hardik was the lone bright spot for India's massive 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

He scored a blistering 43-ball 76 before being run out as India folded for 158 in their chase of 339. The Men in Blue, however, ensured no such hiccups transpired in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's men won all three group stage games, followed by comprehensive victories against Australia and New Zealand in the semifinal and final, respectively.

Reflecting on the triumph, Hardik said (via ICC):

"2017, the work was left. You know I could not finish the job back then. And I am very very glad that tonight is the night where I can say that you know what, I am a Champions Trophy winner as well. So, sounds good I think."

He added:

"It's very very satisfying, very very calming, very very happy moment for me that every time I step on the field. You know, somehow even if I don't confirm that the team wins, I think that's the most beautiful feeling which I have. Everyone came out there and you know showed their class at the same point of time, the belief which they have."

Hardik Pandya was the glue that held the Indian lineup together, making timely contributions with bat and ball throughout the tournament. He finished with 99 runs and four wickets while playing as the second seamer in three out of the five matches.

"I still need 5-6 more trophies there" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya won a second consecutive ICC title with the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Credit: Getty]

Hardik Pandya acknowledged that the job was far from finished despite the 2025 Champions victory, stating his intention to win several trophies in the future for India.

The maverick all-rounder played a massive role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, picking up three crucial wickets in the grand finale against South Africa.

"For me it has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say when we won in 2024 that this is not done, I still need 5-6 more trophies there. I am very happy that one more is added. The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey has always been about how I can make sure that my team can win," said Hardik.

He concluded:

"I love wins like this where everyone comes there, puts their heart out and you know I think this was for India, this was for Bharat. The champions trophy is done, next goal ICC T20 World Cup in India, lifting the cup."

Hardik Pandya will next be in action, leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 IPL season, starting March 22. He struggled in his maiden captaincy stint with the franchise, as they finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024.

