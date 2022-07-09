"I don't focus on the speed during the game" - Lockie Ferguson on clocking the fastest ball of IPL 2022

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has opened up about bowling the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 at 157.3 kmph. While the pacer admitted that he works on bowling fast, his focus is always on picking up wickets.

Ferguson, who represented the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, delivered the quickest ball of the tournament in the final against the Rajasthan Royals.

In the fifth ball of his first over, the right-arm seamer hurled a wide yorker at Jos Buttler, who was unable to put any bat on it. Earlier in that over, he also clocked a speed of 154.4 kmph.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#IPL2022 Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest delivery of the 2022 IPL in the final today Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest delivery of the 2022 IPL in the final today 🚀#IPL2022 https://t.co/LSHDWPpGYo

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Ferguson asserted that his focus is never on pace and that it's all about dismissing the batter. Recalling the final against the Royals, the Auckland-born cricketer reiterated his strategy against the in-form Butler.

He said:

"I'll be honest; I don't focus on the speed during the game. It's never really a thought and I think there are so many other thoughts around scouting, the batter I'm bowling to, and what I'm trying to achieve with that ball. Speed of the ball is probably the last thought I've got while bowling."

"Of course, I'm constantly working on it and it's nice to clock up the fastest ball, but at the time, it was very much me vs Jos thing and what ball I can get him out with.

Full and fast was probably the option there because he picked up lengths so well and it all happened so quickly out there that I wasn't so focused on the actual speed of the ball."

Nevertheless, the Kiwi speedster went wicketless in the final, delivering three overs and conceding 22 runs. Overall, he bagged 12 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 8.96.

"Great team to be a part of" - Lockie Ferguson on representing the Gujarat Titans

Lockie Ferguson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lockie Ferguson, who had earlier been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL, underlined his relief to get over the line after losing two finals. He also credited skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra for guiding the team well.

The speedster said:

"Yeah, it was an exciting tournament. I've reached two IPL finals and lost both times. Just to get across the line and get that monkey off my back was good. The way the team is set up with Hardik [Pandya] and Ashish Nehra leading us, it's a pretty calm and collected group.

It was fun to play with and David Miller had one of the all-time tournaments and you always love seeing it when it happens to a good guy. So, yeah, great team to be a part of."

Ferguson will next be seen in action during New Zeland's three-match ODI series against Ireland, set to begin on Sunday in Malahide.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far