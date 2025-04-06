"I don't follow that stuff" - Stephen Fleming's blunt response on R Ashwin's YouTube channel after CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted being unaware of R Ashwin's YouTube channel, and dismissed concerns of it proving to be detrimental for the dressing room atmosphere. The veteran spinner's channel, which primarily deals with cricket punditry and analysis, have released videos on CSK's poor start to the season as well.

Ad

There is no tangible conflict of interest because Ashwin does not appear on his channel to talk about CSK. However, several have felt that his entourage's opinion on Ashwin and his teammates' performance are in bad taste. Ashwin has even proceeded to delete the videos as CSK are tottering at ninth position in the standings post a tame defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home.

The five-time champions are desperately in need of answers after their third successive loss in the campaign. With the heat firmly on the Men in Yellow, Fleming had to deal with another set of uncomfortable questions at the post-match press conference, including one about R Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Ad

Trending

“Mate, I have no idea. I don't even know he had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant. You guys are important,” Fleming said (via Hindustan Times).

R Ashwin had begun his IPL channel during his days as an international cricketer itself, and as of now, it has 1.66 million subscribers. The channel last released content pertaining to CSK ahead of their home clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

The opinions of the panelists have reportedly left select members of the CSK dressing room unhappy. In a recent video, one of the members questioned the management's decision to rope in Noor Ahmad at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"We are looking to find the formula that will get us over the line" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming after third successive loss in IPL 2025

CSK began their IPL 2025 campaign on a promising note after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI), but since then, it has been a disaster. The five-time champions are lacking their usual prowess at home, and are struggling to stitch together a win amid several issues plaguing the side at the moment.

Ad

Fleming acknowledged that CSK desperately need players to be back in form, and are searching for a formula that could give them a win.

“We are looking to find the formula that will get us over the line. We are certainly well aware of the chasing stat. We are focusing, bowling-wise, to restrict teams below that, but we do need to be better with the bat. We need to have one or two players in form, predominantly in the top three or four," the head coach added (as per the aforementioned source).

CSK are next scheduled to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. The five-time winners last lost four matches in a row during the IPL 2022 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More