[Watch] "I forgot the way to the press conference" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis after ending six-match losing streak in IPL 2024 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis joked about forgetting about his post-match presentation duties after ending a six-match losing streak in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time finalists defeated the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

The skipper from the losing side does not attend the post-match presentation ceremony in the IPL. An interview with the broadcasters before the post-match presentation is conducted right after the end of the contest with the losing captain, and that is what Faf du Plessis has been subjected to during RCB's losing run.

This time around, it was SRH skipper Pat Cummins who had to go through the initial interview as the losing captain, with Du Plessis attending the post-match presentation ceremony.

Du Plessis joked about forgetting the way to the event upon being asked by Murali Kartik about attaining their first win after exactly a month. Hear what the RCB skipper had to say about it right here (from the 2:30 mark):

"I forgot the way to the press conference. Every time I've just walked off (laughs). The last two games, we've showed great signs of a fight. The last game they scored 270+ and we got 260, the KKR game as well we lost by a run. We've played some close games but you have to win matches to get some confidence back in the group... When you don't win, it affects the team and me as well," Du Plessis said.

RCB scored 206 after opting to bat first and managed to defend the total after arguably their best bowling performance of the season. The visitors kept the explosive SRH batting unit under check to win the match by 35 runs and attain their first away win of the season.

"I'll sleep a little happier tonight" - Faf du Plessis

RCB's playoffs chances are hanging by a thread, but the important fact is that they are still holding on. The franchise potentially needs to win all of their remaining games to make it into the top four, or risk missing out on the knockout stage for the second season running.

"I'll sleep a little happier tonight. You can't speak confidence into a group, you can't fake confidence into a group. The only thing that gives confidence is performances. In the first half we were not quite near our potential. Obviously you try 100 per cent but if the performances aren't good, the competition is so strong and the teams are so strong, you'll get hurt," the RCB skipper added.

RCB will hope that this win is the start of something special. The batting unit played to their potential, with Kohli and Patidar scoring fifties while the bowling unit backed the team with timely strikes in the second innings.

The Faf du Plessis-led side are next scheduled to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28.

