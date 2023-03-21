"I get reminded before the start of every year that we haven't won a trophy" - RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, has opened up on the challenges he had to face when he first joined the franchise. He has also spoken about the culture that he has been able to set up in the time that he has been a part of the team management.

Hesson believes it is important for any team to form a shorter goal of making it to the playoffs first. This is something he has focused on and naturally, RCB have made it to every playoffs since Hesson first joined as coach.

Speaking on the RCB podcast, here's what Mike Hesson had to say about peaking at the right time in a long tournament like the IPL:

"I get reminded before the start of every year that we haven't won a trophy (laughs). But we understand that first we need to reach playoffs and then it is about who plays better on the day.

"We have made an effort to prepare ourselves to play our best cricket at the back end and peak at the right time. We are happy with the way we have prepared for this year."

Mike Hesson on importance of consistency in RCB's team culture

Mike Hesson also acknowledged that their inability to win the IPL so far could be deemed as an added pressure. However, he feels that the team can only control whatever is in their hands and that's how they react to setbacks. Winning and losing shouldn't affect the mindset of the players, according to Hesson.

On this, he stated:

"I take pride in the way we have given ourselves a chance every season. It's not possible to win every game as there are so many good teams. But the way we prepare and respond to wins and losses should be consistent."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

