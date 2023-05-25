"I would give 11/10 marks if I could"- Virender Sehwag hails Akash Madhwal after incredible performance against LSG in IPL 2023 Eliminator

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was highly impressed with the way pacer Akash Madhwal performed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. Madhwal picked up incredible figures of 5/5 and broke the back of the Lucknow batting.

Sehwag shed light on how well Madhwal bowled his second over, wherein he forced Ayush Badoni to play a false shot and then dismissed Nicholas Pooran too the very next ball for a golden duck.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Akash Madhwal's performance:

"I would give 11/10 marks if I could to Madhwal. The way he set up Badoni and then got him dismissed, was absolutely brilliant. The kind of figures Madhwal has registered, picking up five wickets for just five runs, I don't think it's possible for anyone else to replicate it again. His skiddy nature has led to Badoni's wicket as he thought he would pick the back of the length ball but was beaten for pace. He is a thinking bowler and definitely has a future."

Akash Madhwal has solved MI's major issues: Murali Kartik

Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik was also present in the discussion and even he lauded Akash Madhwal for being so consistent for MI ever since his IPL debut. Kartik spoke about the lengths that Madhwal bowls and how difficult it is for batters to pick him due to his skiddy action.

On this, Kartik stated:

"Madhwal has a nice skiddy action and knows the right length to bowl in T20 cricket. He can also bowl Yorkers at will and has solved MI's major issues in the bowling department. Not just this game, he also bowled well in the previous game at the Wankhede. So it's great that he is stepping up and credit to the scouts who keep on roaming and picked up despite playing just 10 domestic games."

Madhwal has already picked up 13 wickets from just seven games for MI and will be crucial in their clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

Poll : 0 votes