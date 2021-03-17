"I was going to stop playing hard-ball cricket"- Sunil Narine about the impact of his father on his career

Sunil Narine has opened up about the impact of his father on his cricketing career. The mystery spinner revealed that he was on the verge of quitting cricket in 2009 after failing to make the Trinidad team. But his father urged him to persist, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Sunil Narine has emerged as one of the giants of the game, especially in the T20 format over the years. He was also part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad for the West Indies in 2012.

In a recent chat on KKR's YouTube channel, the 32-year-old revealed about how close he was to giving up the game after his failure to make the Trinidad team in 2009-10.

"Probably around 2009-10, I was going to stop playing hard-ball cricket because it was tough making the Trinidad team. So, I was like, there is no possible way that I could probably make Trinidad, but he (Sunil's father Shahid Narine) was like, 'No, don't give up so early. You remind me of all the days we travelled to the Oval, all the hard work we put in.' He was like, ‘don't worry, opportunity will come. Just relax, believe that it will happen, and it will," Sunil Narine said.

The off-spinner continued in this regard:

"Honestly, it was probably the best thing he could say because I genuinely was going to stop! I am thankful to him for saying those things and being the father that he is. He never gave up on me when I was about to give up on myself."

Sunil Narine also pointed out that improvement in his batting over the last few years has come about because of his father. The spinner said that he pledged to work on his batting after his father's demise in 2016.

"When he passed away, I made a pledge that I was going to try and do more with the bat because he always said that I can bat, and he always wanted me to show that I can bat. So, on his passing, I made a pledge that I am going to give it my all for the next two years and see where it goes, and it's working for me at the moment, and it's keeping me in the game whether we bat or bowl," the 32-year-old added.

Sunil Narine talks about his initial success in the IPL

Sunil Narine has played a massive role for KKR in the IPL over the years and was a key player in their title-winning teams in 2012 and 2014. However, his impact over the last few years with the ball has dwindled, though.

The 32-year-old said that as he was an unknown entity when he first arrived in the IPL, he enjoyed more success in the competition. The spinner also pointed out how pitches were more spin-friendly in the initial stage of his IPL career.

"At the start of IPL, the pitches were a little more spinner-friendly. So that contributed to my success and being the new kid in the block, you have your time when no one knows much. So, I think that was the key moment. I didn't play much international cricket for them to really know what I do, what I don’t. So, I think the surprise in IPL was probably the best given the fact that I didn't play much international cricket," added Sunil Narine.

Sunil Narine has experienced a downturn in his bowling fortunes since his bowling action has come under the scanner.

Nevertheless, Sunil Narine continues to be a vital member of the KKR outfit. The 32-year-old has been a mainstay at KKR and has played 120 games for them in his IPL career, picking up 127 wickets and bowling at an impressive economy rate of 6.7.