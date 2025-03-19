“I got into a bit of trouble” - AB de Villiers reveals shocking incident with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers made a stunning revelation about receiving a message from Virat Kohli to not mention the famous 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' ahead of the 2025 IPL season. RCB fans and players have often clung to the slogan before every IPL season in the hope of breaking through and winning the title.

However, the franchise is still to win its elusive IPL title after 17 years, with Kohli being a part of the side in all 17 seasons. De Villiers himself was part of the RCB setup for over a decade from 2011 to 2021 before retiring from all forms of competitive cricket.

Speaking on RCB's prospects for the upcoming season on the Star Sports Press Room show, De Villiers said (Via Indian Express):

"I honestly, said those words the other day and I got a direct message from Virat, and he said, please just stop doing that now. So I got into a bit of trouble. But to be fair, I am exhausted saying it all the time, that the trophy is coming this season. Guys, it is the IPL, 10 world-class teams could possibly even win a World Cup, never mind the IPL. It is an incredibly difficult tournament to win."

RCB have been among the most consistent sides in the last few IPL seasons, qualifying for the playoffs in three out of the last four editions. The side made a remarkable comeback a year ago, winning their last six league stage outings to book a playoff spot.

However, they were knocked out by the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

"I will be there to lift that trophy with Virat if it happens" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers expressed his desire to watch RCB win the IPL 2025 title so he could join Virat Kohli in lifting the prestigious trophy. De Villiers and Kohli played massive roles in RCB's last two final appearances in 2011 and 2016.

However, the duo, despite their incredible individual numbers in isolation and partnership, could never help RCB cross the final hurdle.

"There are so many factors that play a role from traveling, different teams, different strategies, and injuries. So many things change throughout the season, but it is the team that manages to find a way to keep that fuel in the tank for the back end of the tournament that generally comes out on top. The teams that make their home advantage count, we see them come out on top. So I hope that this is the year, the 18th season, number 18 on the back. I will be there to lift that trophy with Virat if it happens," said De Villiers.

RCB's IPL 2025 campaign will kickstart against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

