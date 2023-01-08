"I got a call from them just before I was being released" - Sanjay Yadav reveals what MI told him ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Sportskeeda conducted a poll back in September 2022, asking readers whether Sanjay Yadav should be part of the Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the 2023 Indian Premier League. The results were telling, with a whopping 89% believing that the all-rounder was the answer to the five-time champions' lower-middle order woes.

Sanjay was on the back of a stellar Tamil Nadu Premier League season in which he plundered 452 runs at an average of 90.4 and a strike rate of 186.77 and scalped six wickets at 8.03. He seemed all set to scale the next peak at a franchise that was desperate for all-rounders in IPL 2022.

But one game was all Sanjay Yadav got to play for the Mumbai Indians as they released him ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, much to the shock and displeasure of just about any cricket fan. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 27-year-old revealed what the team management told him before making their decision official.

"Actually, I got a call from them just before I was being released. They said it was nothing personal, that I had performed well and that they had their eye on me. At the end of the day, they have a lot of players to buy. There was a small conversation indicating that they might be interested in buying me back at the end, but anything can happen in an auction. So I have no hard feelings."

Even more shocking than MI's decision to let Sanjay go was the fact that he didn't find takers at the IPL 2023 auction, where his base price was set at a minimal ₹20 lakh. He stated that he went through a few emotions but quickly found it in himself to ground himself and prepare for the next opportunity.

"There were a few emotions, but all I thought to myself was, 'I need to do better next time.' Of course, if you're not picked, there will be some worry. But I didn't take it to heart and just told myself I'll do better next time. I didn't think too much about it."

"At home, at least it's better now" - Sanjay Yadav quips after RCB sign brother Sonu

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Very interesting last few months for TNs Sonu Yadav. TNPL, camp with RCB, net bowler for India and now an IPL contract. Very interesting last few months for TNs Sonu Yadav. TNPL, camp with RCB, net bowler for India and now an IPL contract. 🔥

It wasn't all gloom and doom in the Yadav household as younger brother Sonu made his way to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, having been part of the franchise's practice setup in the past. Sanjay Yadav quipped that it was the saving grace at home and expressed his boundless happiness at his own blood getting an IPL gig for the first time in his career.

"Of course, we were all so elated that RCB picked him. At home, at least it's better now [laughs]. If not me, they've picked my brother. So all of us were so happy. There was no major celebrations, but everyone was so happy."

Like how Sonu attended RCB's camp and waded his way into their squad, did Sanjay Yadav turn out for any of the 10 franchises' trials ahead of the IPL 2023 auction? He pointed out the pertinent fact that he isn't an unknown entity anymore and that there's enough footage of his game readily available.

"RR had called me for trials, but unfortunately, they had called me last month and I couldn't go. None of the other teams had called me. But at the end of the day, all the teams know how I play. Next time, maybe we'll see what to do and do things better. Otherwise, there's nothing more to be said. If you ask me why I wasn't picked - I don't know."

Process and progress: Sanjay Yadav's mantra shines through amid tough period

Sanjay Yadav's India dream continues to be a beacon of hope

Speaking to Sportskeeda last year, Sanjay Yadav made it clear that his ultimate dream was to play for India. That hasn't changed one bit since then, with a clear emphasis on getting the basics right before moving on to bigger and better things.

"When it comes to goals, everyone has the same one - to play for India. The process is very important - what we did to get here, what we need to do to get further, and continue repeating them. It starts at a small level, and once I get those small processes right, I hope things will fall into place. At the end of the day, only this is in our hands."

Sanjay Yadav concluded by emphasizing that the off-season is the biggest game-changer. While he admitted to feeling slightly disappointed, he has his focus firmly on the next steps he needs to take.

"It's tough during these times. We all want certain things that we've worked towards, and when we don't get them, it's tough. But instead of worrying about them, we need to spend these off-seasons to work harder."

"The only thing we need to do is keep improving. We need to keep our eye on what we have to do next, and take care of things next year. It's that simple - progress and more progress."

