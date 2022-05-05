"I got goosebumps" - Twiteratti react as Umran Malik bowls a 157 kmph thunderbolt vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik sent down thunderbolts on Thursday night at the Brabourne Stadium against Delhi Capitals.
Malik, who announced his arrival in IPL 2022, has been clocking some good pace in this tournament. On Thursday, he broke multiple records when he clocked 157 kmph in the 20th over. Out of the six balls in that over, three were in excess of 150 kmph, including the fastest ball in this year's competition.
Umran Malik broke his own record of 154.8 kmph and 156 kmph recorded earlier in the same game. His previous quickest was recorded in the last game against Chennai Super Kings when the Jammu and Kashmir pacer bowled a searing 154 kmph yorker to MS Dhoni.
Fans on social media went gaga with Malik racking up some good pace with the ball. Many touted him as the future of Indian cricket.
Moreover, this is the second-fastest delivery in the history of the IPL. Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait holds the record for fastest ball in the tournament's history when he clocked 157.71 kmph against Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals). Anrich Nortje is third on the list with a 156. 2 kmph delivery to Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.
"Umran [Malik] will play international cricket" - SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn
The former Proteas speedster Dale Steyn has been a part of Umran's rise in IPL 2022. Steyn has kept the youngster close to his heart and away from all criticism for being a bit wayward and going for plenty of runs.
The former World No. 1 bowler has all good things to say about Umran Malik and recently predicted that the 22-year-old pacer will play for India very soon. Speaking to Sportstar, Steyn stated:
“Umran will play international cricket, no doubt about that. He bowls at 150kmph consistently, and nobody else is doing that in the world right now, maybe Lockie Ferguson is the other guy who does it. But they are very different bowlers. From an Indian point of view, he is the only guy that consistently bowls over 145-150kmph every single ball so he will play for India. But how India manages him is completely up to them."
If reports are to be believed, Umran Malik is in the reckoning for a spot in the squad for the T20Is against South Africa, which is scheduled to take place in June.