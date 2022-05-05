"I got goosebumps" - Twiteratti react as Umran Malik bowls a 157 kmph thunderbolt vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik sent down thunderbolts on Thursday night at the Brabourne Stadium against Delhi Capitals.

Malik, who announced his arrival in IPL 2022, has been clocking some good pace in this tournament. On Thursday, he broke multiple records when he clocked 157 kmph in the 20th over. Out of the six balls in that over, three were in excess of 150 kmph, including the fastest ball in this year's competition.

Umran Malik broke his own record of 154.8 kmph and 156 kmph recorded earlier in the same game. His previous quickest was recorded in the last game against Chennai Super Kings when the Jammu and Kashmir pacer bowled a searing 154 kmph yorker to MS Dhoni.

Fans on social media went gaga with Malik racking up some good pace with the ball. Many touted him as the future of Indian cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42



The last ball he 'cut down' on pace and bowled it 144kmph or 90mph. Yes he went for runs in that over but look at those wheels by Umran Malik.The last ball he 'cut down' on pace and bowled it 144kmph or 90mph. Yes he went for runs in that over but look at those wheels by Umran Malik. 🔥🔥🔥The last ball he 'cut down' on pace and bowled it 144kmph or 90mph. https://t.co/paM8GyAlo1

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #SRHvsDC #UmranMalik just sent down a 157 kmph thunderbolt. And Idk why I got goosebumps #UmranMalik just sent down a 157 kmph thunderbolt. And Idk why I got goosebumps 😵 #SRHvsDC

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12



One fine day it could be 100mph. I know he is going for runs today but scorching pace.



#IPL2022 157 ks from #UmranMalik . That basically matched Javagal Srinath's 157 ks v ZIM in the tri-series in SA in 1997!One fine day it could be 100mph. I know he is going for runs today but scorching pace. 157 ks from #UmranMalik. That basically matched Javagal Srinath's 157 ks v ZIM in the tri-series in SA in 1997!One fine day it could be 100mph. I know he is going for runs today but scorching pace.#IPL2022

Sagar @sagarcasm Umran Malik after bowling 157 kmph delivery Umran Malik after bowling 157 kmph delivery https://t.co/ldBrqS99EV

Kallol Sarkar @kallol_ss As the experts say it - Pace is pace yaar 🤩🤩🤩 157 kmph Umran MalikAs the experts say it - Pace is pace yaar 🤩🤩🤩 #IPL2022 157 kmph Umran Malik 🔥🔥🔥 As the experts say it - Pace is pace yaar 🤩🤩🤩 #IPL2022

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans KPH 🤯 Rooting for Umran Malik to break the MPH barrier for



#SeasonOfFirsts KPH 🤯 Rooting for Umran Malik to break theMPH barrier for 1️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ KPH 🤯 Rooting for Umran Malik to break the 💯 MPH barrier for 🇮🇳 #SeasonOfFirsts

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Umran Malik had promised and now did it too. Well done, Umran. Umran Malik had promised and now did it too. Well done, Umran. https://t.co/TbB8Dp2XDY

Shoaib @Shoaib_salaria



Get some variations and bowl the right lengths, you'll be a champ!



Can he bowled 160 kph ?

#UmranMalik Umran Malik, the faster it comes the quicker it goes. You have amazing raw pace! 157 kph is not a cakewalk!Get some variations and bowl the right lengths, you'll be a champ!Can he bowled 160 kph ? #SRHvsDC Umran Malik, the faster it comes the quicker it goes. You have amazing raw pace! 157 kph is not a cakewalk! Get some variations and bowl the right lengths, you'll be a champ! Can he bowled 160 kph ? #SRHvsDC #UmranMalik https://t.co/7tc7SnNIoy

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 When you have pace like that, there will be days when you’ll be taken for big runs & those days will be quite regular in occurrence too, but it’s important to just back ‘em & let them just keep doing their thing. #UmranMalik is a rare prospect in India’s cricketing circles When you have pace like that, there will be days when you’ll be taken for big runs & those days will be quite regular in occurrence too, but it’s important to just back ‘em & let them just keep doing their thing. #UmranMalik is a rare prospect in India’s cricketing circles 1️⃣

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal I know there will be debates on accuracy and run-leaking about Umran Malik but my goodness, he was bowling rockets today! 157kmph- probably the fastest ever in #IPL history! Insane speeds. He bowled 90% of his balls over 150 clicks today! #IPL 2022 #SRHvDC I know there will be debates on accuracy and run-leaking about Umran Malik but my goodness, he was bowling rockets today! 157kmph- probably the fastest ever in #IPL history! Insane speeds. He bowled 90% of his balls over 150 clicks today! #IPL2022 #SRHvDC

Ayan @ayan_acharya13 Won't be surprised if Umran Malik cranks it up to 160 kph (100 mph) by the time this season ends. Won't be surprised if Umran Malik cranks it up to 160 kph (100 mph) by the time this season ends.

Moreover, this is the second-fastest delivery in the history of the IPL. Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait holds the record for fastest ball in the tournament's history when he clocked 157.71 kmph against Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals). Anrich Nortje is third on the list with a 156. 2 kmph delivery to Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.

"Umran [Malik] will play international cricket" - SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn

The former Proteas speedster Dale Steyn has been a part of Umran's rise in IPL 2022. Steyn has kept the youngster close to his heart and away from all criticism for being a bit wayward and going for plenty of runs.

The former World No. 1 bowler has all good things to say about Umran Malik and recently predicted that the 22-year-old pacer will play for India very soon. Speaking to Sportstar, Steyn stated:

“Umran will play international cricket, no doubt about that. He bowls at 150kmph consistently, and nobody else is doing that in the world right now, maybe Lockie Ferguson is the other guy who does it. But they are very different bowlers. From an Indian point of view, he is the only guy that consistently bowls over 145-150kmph every single ball so he will play for India. But how India manages him is completely up to them."

If reports are to be believed, Umran Malik is in the reckoning for a spot in the squad for the T20Is against South Africa, which is scheduled to take place in June.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar