'I am grateful for the opportunity to play again with a special team' - CSK's Dwayne Bravo on IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has stated that he is looking forward to representing the franchise in IPL 2020, and expressed his gratitude towards the same.

He shared his views about his preparations for the upcoming IPL while speaking to Star Sports.

On being asked how excited he is for the upcoming IPL, Dwayne Bravo responded that he always looks forward to playing in the tournament, and called it the biggest and most competitive franchise league in the world.

"I am looking forward to it. I always look forward to the IPL, I think all cricketers around the world look forward to it. It is the biggest T20 league in the world and the most competitive one. We are happy. IPL normally takes place early on in the year but because of the pandemic it was not possible."

The seam-bowling all-rounder added that he is familiar with the conditions in the UAE, and that the surfaces in the Emirates suit his game.

"For me personally, playing in the UAE is good. I am accustomed to playing there and I am looking forward to it."

Dwayne Bravo was further asked if playing in the CPL is helping him prepare for the IPL. The Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder replied that playing competitive cricket is certainly helping him attain match-fitness while also helping him test his skill levels against some of the best players in the world.

"Obviously as players the more you play the stronger you get and the body can adapt quicker to the game itself. Players do their personal fitness but cricket fitness is a different kind of fitness. You want to challenge your skill levels when you come up against the best in the world."

Dwayne Bravo added that playing in the CPL would give him the much-needed self-confidence and help him understand his game better.

"So, playing in the CPL for me personally will prepare going into the IPL, another tough tournament. But I don't think it will give me the edge over any other player. It will just give me the self-confidence and belief to know where my game is at."

Dwayne Bravo on playing for CSK in the IPL

Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the history of the IPL

On being asked what fans should expect from him in this year's IPL, Dwayne Bravo responded that he will give his best, as he had been doing for the past several years.

He signed off by stating that he enjoys playing for CSK and is grateful to be getting another chance to play for the 'special team'.

"Same thing I have been doing for the last 7-8 years for CSK. I always give my 100%. I always enjoy playing with the CSK team, representing the franchise. I am just grateful for the opportunity to play again with a special team."

Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the history of the IPL. The Trinidadian has scalped 104 wickets in the 89 matches he has played for the Chennai-based franchise.

The athletic all-rounder is the second-highest wicket-taker amongst overseas bowlers in the IPL, only behind Lasith Malinga. He has accounted for 147 wickets in the league, and has also played for the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Lions apart from the Chennai Super Kings.