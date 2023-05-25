Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly voiced his opinion on the possible inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash against Australia is scheduled to be played at the Oval on June 7.

Saha did not feature in the team's original 15-man squad for the fixture and was not considered a replacement option for the injured KL Rahul. The Men in Blue went ahead with the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as the backup option to KS Bharat.

While the injured Rishabh Pant would have been India's primary option for the wicketkeeper role if he was fit, the team seems to have moved on from the 38-year-old Saha. It is evident by their selection of KS Bharat for the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy and the upcoming WTC final.

Speaking to India Today, the 50-year-old Sourav Ganguly said:

"I would be happy if he got a chance. It is a selectors' call. When India won the recent Test series (against Australia), there was KS Bharat. Wriddhiman has played two tests before. But Rishabh Pant had been there before, so he didn't get a chance. It's all selectors call."

Wriddhiman Saha last played for India in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2021.

The 38-year-old was an integral part of the dominant Indian Test squad between 2015 to 2019 and has played 40 matches in his overall Test career, scoring 1353 runs at an average of 29.41 with three centuries.

He is currently representing the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL, scoring 299 runs in 15 matches as the opening batter for the team.

"I want India to win but it is 50-50 for now" - Sourav Ganguly makes his prediction for the WTC final

Sourav Ganguly predicted a sea-saw battle in the upcoming WTC final between India and Australia at the Oval, stating that the contest was too close to call, despite wanting Team India to come out on top.

"I hope the Match will be very good. I don't know who will win, but I will be there. I want India to win but it is 50-50 for now," Ganguly said.

India defeated Australia in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy in India 2-1, but with the conditions expected to be much different in England, Australians are likely to feel more at home.

India also qualified for the 2021 WTC final but fell short against New Zealand at Southampton by eight wickets.

They will look to go one step further on this occasion and hoist an ICC trophy for the first time in 10 years.

