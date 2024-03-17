"I have heard some amazing things about Orange Army" - Travis Head after joining SRH camp ahead of IPL 2024

Star Australian batter Travis Head has arrived in India and joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp to commence preparations for IPL 2024. Several Surisers players and support staff members have already convened in Hyderabad to begin preparations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

SRH signed Travis Head at the mini-auction last December with a hefty paycheck of 6.8 crores following his heroics against India in the 2023 World Cup final the previous month.

The Hyderabad franchise has struggled to find a reliable and destructive opening batter since parting ways with David Warner in 2021. They have roped in Head in a bid to solve the longstanding issue.

On Sunday, the Sunrisers franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Travis Head on his arrival in the team's camp. In it, the Australian opener expressed his anticipation for IPL 2024, saying:

"Feeling good. It's good to be back. Looking forward to a good season, the team looks good. Looking forward to a winning run and hopefully contributing with some runs. I have heard some amazing things about Orange Army and I am looking forward to playing in front of everyone. I guess we will try and win as many games as possible and have a successful season."

SRH replaced Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as captain for IPL 2024

After finishing bottom of the table last season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad management decided to sack captain Aiden Markram for IPL 2024. They handed over the reins to proven international-level captain Pat Cummins, who led Australia to WTC and 2023 World Cup glory last year.

Here is the full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 23, 2024 (Saturday): Kolkata Knight Riders vs SRH at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, 7.30 pm IST

March 27, 2024 (Wednesday): SRH vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST

March 31, 2024 (Sunday): Gujarat Titans vs SRH at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, 3.30 pm IST

April 5, 2024 (Friday): SRH vs Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST

Do you think SRH can win the IPL this year under Pat Cummins' captaincy? Let us know in the comments section below.