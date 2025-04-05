"I hope Ruturaj understands what Kohli would have felt that day"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's dismal loss vs DC in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably by 25 runs in the 17th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. As a result, DC rose to the top of the points table following three consecutive wins.
After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals notched up a respectable total of 183/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a magnificent half-century from opener KL Rahul (77). Axar Patel (21), Sameer Rizvi (20), and Tristan Stubbs (24) played supporting roles in the batting department. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets for CSK.
In reply, CSK's batting unit struggled to get going and could only reach 158/5 in 20 overs. Vijay Shankar (69* in 54 balls) and MS Dhoni (30* in 26 balls) remained unbeaten for the hosts in the end as they lost the match by 25 runs.
The IPL 2025 match between DC and CSK entertained the fans with engaging cricketing action. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Powerplay is a major concern for us"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs DC in IPL 2025 match
At the post-match presentation, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the loss, saying:
"It's the last three games not really going our way, we're trying our best but just not going our way. Powerplay is a major concern for us, even in batting and bowling both. With the ball, we're giving away too many, and with the bat losing too many wickets."
He continued:
"We are more concerned about whoever is coming into bowl in powerplay, being under pressure and just that one wicket we're losing the momentum. Since powerplay we were always playing catch up game, we were behind. We had Ash in number 8, we didn't have overton. DC bowled really well, used the conditions really well, we didn't get that one big over."
