"I am indebted to MS Dhoni for the rest of my life" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he will be indebted to Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the rest of his life. Ashwin's career began under the leadership of Dhoni both at club as well as country level.

The decorated off-spinner highlighted the experience of sharing the Chennai Super Kings dressing room as a youngster with some of the greats of the game. He spoke about the trust skipper Dhoni had in him.

Speaking at a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to felicitate him for his remarkable achievements of reaching 500 Test wickets and representing India in 100 Test matches, the 37-year-old said:

"In 2008 I met all the greats (in CSK dressing room) Mathew Hayden and MS Dhoni. I sat through (IPL) 2008. I was a nobody then, where am I to play in a team that had Muttiah Muralitharan. I am indebted to Dhoni for the rest of my life for what he gave me. He gave me an opportunity with the new ball to go head on with Chris Gayle."

"I might not be alive but my soul will be hanging around this place" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Chepauk

Ravichandran Ashwin began his IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings and represented the franchise in the first eight seasons of the league, from 2008 to 2015. In the inaugural edition, he did not get an opportunity to don the yellow jersey throughout the season.

Ashwin's IPL debut came in the opening game of the second edition against the Mumbai Indians at Newlands, Cape Town. While he made his ODI bow in June 2010 against Sri Lanka, he debuted in Tests against the West Indies in November 2011.

Ashwin's love for Tamil Nadu cricket and especially Chepauk is evident. The fans also love seeing their beloved 'Ash Anna' play at the iconic venue, which is why the local boy gets a rousing reception each time he enters the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Opening up about what it means to him to play for Tamil Nadu and at Chepauk, Ashwin said:

"This place has given me so much that I want to keep coming back here. People keep asking why do you want to go back. Tomorrow, I might not be alive but my soul will be hanging around this place. This is what this place means to me."

With 171 wickets and 714 runs in 197 matches, Ashwin has had a fantastic IPL career so far. He will be looking to make it even more memorable by giving his best when he turns out for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season.

Sanju Samson's men begin their 2024 IPL campaign with a home fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, March 24.