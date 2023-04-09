“I just want to be Ajinkya Rahane” - CSK batter after splendid knock against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane has stated that he just wants to back his strengths and play his normal game. He added that as long as he is doing that he’ll be fine.

Rahane was the star performer with the bat in CSK’s seven-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. Coming into the playing XI as Moeen Ali was unwell, the veteran batter grabbed his opportunity with both hands to smash 61 in only 27 balls.

Rahane brought up his fifty off only 19 balls, the fastest of the ongoing IPL edition to guide Chennai to a comprehensive win. Speaking at a post-match press conference, the 34-year-old opened up on his preparations for the tournament and his mindset. He said:

“When I went in it was all about playing my normal game, back my strength. My preparation has been really good. I had a very good domestic season this year. It was all about grabbing this opportunity and I’m happy that I did really well.

“Every player is different, their strengths are different. I don’t want to be someone else, I just want to be Ajinkya Rahane.” He added, “I know my strengths and my timings so I just want to back myself. It’s all about reminding myself that I can be Ajinkya Rahane and play like Ajinkya Rahane and as long as I can do that I’ll be fine.”

Coming in at number three after CSK were set 158 for victory, the experienced batter smashed seven fours and three sixes in his stunning knock.

“When we were bowling, I got an idea of how the wicket was playing” - Ajinkya Rahane

Speaking about his game plan, the Chennai batter explained that he got an idea of the wicket when the team was fielding and batted accordingly. Rahane elaborated:

“When we were bowling, I got an idea of how the wicket was playing so that helped me a lot while batting. When you are chasing 150-160, you have got to bat with intent in the first six overs. If you get a good start then it becomes really easy.”

On whether he received any specific instructions from CSK skipper MS Dhoni, the batter replied:

“Instructions from him were pretty simple; just back your game. Play to your strengths other than trying to do something else.”

After Rahane’s dismissal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*), Shivam Dube (28), and Ambati Rayudu (20*) played handy knocks as CSK got home in 18.1 overs.

