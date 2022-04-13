“I keep interacting with Virat, DK” - Suyash Prabhudessai reflects on impressive debut for RCB against CSK in IPL 2022

Young Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Suyash Prabhudessai has revealed that he interacts a lot with seniors like Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik to try and improve his game. The 24-year-old also thanked the RCB management for backing him and having faith in his abilities.

Prabhudessai made his IPL debut in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Despite RCB going down by 23 runs in the contest, the youngster made an impact. A brilliant effort from him resulted in Moeen Ali getting run out. With the bat, he scored 34 in 18 balls, slamming five fours and a six.

Reflecting on his IPL debut, the young gun said that he is keen to keep learning from the big names in the team. Speaking at the post-match conference, the right-handed batter said:

“The management has backed me a lot. I have been with RCB since last year and I have got to learn a lot. I keep talking to seniors a lot. Last year, AB (de Villiers) sir was there as well. I keep interacting with Virat (Kohli) bhai, DK (Dinesh Karthik). As we all know, DK bhai is a very good finisher. I have learnt a lot from him this year. My intent is very clear when I got out to bat, and I back my strengths.”

During the chase of 217, RCB had stumbled to 50 for 4 after which Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed (41) added 60 for the fifth wicket.

Asked about the discussion between him and Ahmed out in the middle, the debutant revealed that it was about batting with a positive mindset. He explained:

“When I was batting with Shahbaz, we both decided that, whatever happens, we’ll keep our intent clear. We both went out with positive intent, so we were just seeing opportunities to score runs. We were waiting for loose balls so that we could score more and more runs. We knew that the boundary on one side of the wicket was very big and the other side was very small. We were trying to capitalize on that.”

After Prabhudessai was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana, Karthik came in and tonked 34 in only 14 balls. However, his heroics went in vain this time, as CSK restricted RCB to 193 for 9.

“Management backed me as I was batting well” - Suyash Prabhudessai on coming in as Harshal Patel’s replacement

Bangalore were forced to make a change in the playing XI for Tuesday’s match as Harshal Patel left the bio-bubble following the death of his sister. Instead of going for a bowler, they went for a batter who could bowl a bit in Prabhudessai.

On the thinking behind the move, the youngster said while responding to the Sportskeeda query:

“The management has backed all their players. We have to back our bowlers. They bowled really well today but CSK’s Shivam Dube and Uthappa played really well, so credit to them. The management backed me as I was batting well. So that was the reason I was picked (as replacement for Harshal Patel).”

Prabhudessai, who represents Goa in domestic cricket, has featured in 23 T20s and has scored 477 runs at a strike rate of 150.47.

