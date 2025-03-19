"I did not know the consequences" - Hardik Pandya breaks silence on being banned for CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya opened up about missing the franchise's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opening clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The all-rounder has to serve a one-match ban after he breached the over-rate rule thrice in the 2024 season. While the first two instances lead to a match fee deduction, the third offence results in a 100 percent match fee fine, as well as a brief suspension.

Since Hardik Pandya was found to be guilty of slow over-rate during the final match of the 2024 campaign, his ban was carried forward to the 2025 season. MI failed to bowl their overs within the cut-off time in their IPL 2024 matches against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), home and away.

Hardik Pandya admitted that he was unaware of the ban being carried forward to the next campaign during the clash at the Wankhede Stadium last season, which MI lost by 18 runs.

"I think that is something out of my control. Last year what occurred was part of the sport, I think we bowled one and a half or two minutes late. At that point of time I did not know the consequences of what could happen. It is unfortunate, but it is the rule. Now will they continue with this rule next year, I think it is up to the higher authorities. They can see into it, and how it can be done," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference.

Hardik Pandya's national teammate, Rishabh Pant, also copped a one-match ban after breaching the rule thrice during the 2024 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, given that the wicket-keeper's third breach happened midway during the season, he was able to serve his ban in the very same campaign.

"He is the ideal choice" - Hardik Pandya names Suryakumar Yadav skipper for the upcoming CSK clash in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have officially announced that Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in the upcoming clash against CSK. The Indian T20I skipper was endorsed by both the captain and the head coach to handle the leadership responsibilities in the absence of key players.

"I am lucky that I have 3 captains playing with me. If I need help, I know that there are 3 different minds who have led India in different formats. Surya obviously leads India as well. So, when I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format, and an exciting one too," Hardik Pandya said.

"We have been officially communicated that Hardik has to miss the first game. Surya will lead the team, we are looking forward to that," MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

Suryakumar Yadav has led the franchise once, during the IPL 2023 season in Rohit Sharma's absence for a home encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Hitman had played as an impact player on that occasion.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23, to begin their campaign.

