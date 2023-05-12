"I don't know what else they are looking for" - Ravi Shastri, wants selectors to fast-track Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh into Team India

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh have done enough to be fasttracked into the Indian T20I. Shastri's comments on the back of the duo's fantastic displays in the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023).

Both Jaiswal and Rinku have been sensational in their roles for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively. With the ODI World Cup being the prime focus this year, Shastri opined that both youngsters should be named in the T20I squads and groomed for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Speaking on Star Sports Studio, here's what the former Indian all-rounder had to say about youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh:

"If Team India is focussing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku. These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies.

"If the selectors don't pick them now then I don't know what else they are looking for."

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion. He shed light on how good Jaiswal has been not just in the IPL but also in domestic cricket across formats of late and said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He's carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands."

Yashasvi Jaiswal has recorded 575 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2023 at a fabulous strike-rate of 167.15. He recently broke the record for the fastest 50 in the tournament's history, reaching the landmark in just 13 balls against KKR on Thursday, May 11.

Rinku Singh, meanwhile, has scored 353 runs in 12 innings for Kolkata, striking at 146.47.

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, experts also praised Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history on Thursday against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also picked up four wickets to lead the charts of the Purple Cap race, moving to 187 career wickets in the league.

Harbhajan Singh feels that Chahal's deception and ability to tempt the batter to go for big shots are the main reasons why he is such a prolific wicket-taker. He stated:

"Yuzvendra Chahal does not play the format but plays with the mind of the batsmen. He bowls completely with his mind and is not afraid of getting hit for sixes. He makes the best use of the pitch, and due to this the batsmen find it difficult to play him."

On the back of stunning performances from Chahal and Jaiswal (98 not out), RR beat KKR by nine wickets on Thursday. They are back into the top four and have a fantastic chance of making it into the playoffs.

