"I know you're going to score runs for us, but I want you to score the majority of your runs between overs 10 and 20" - Salt on Gambhir's guidance 

England opening batter Phil Salt recently revealed how Gautam Gambhir's advice stood him in good stead during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter had a season to remember at the top of the order, and played a vital role in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning their third IPL title.

Salt forged an excellent chemistry with Sunil Narine, and the duo were responsible for handing the franchise some rapid starts. Their exploits often laid down a formidable foundation, which the stacked middle and lower middle-order took full advantage of.

The England international had to miss the latter stages of the tournament due to national duty, but finished with 435 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182. He recalled how Gambhir's advice to bat deep changed his perception and helped him build an innings better.

I think the main bit of advice that I took from GG was to take the game deep, especially here in India. You know, from the moment I got off the first training session, he sat me down, he said, 'I know you're going to score runs for us, but I want you to score the majority of your runs between overs 10 and 20', he said at Eden Gardens," Salt said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricketing Rating Awards.

"Even if you know it can be a little bit slow to start with, I want you to hang in there and make sure you're there from overs 10 onwards and get the big overs because you can score so quickly', and I think you know of all the conversations I had, I think that's the best bit of you know coaching I had," he added.

Salt scored four fifties during the campaign, even remaining unbeaten on 89 on one occasion to help KKR defeat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens.

"He's always looking for those one percent what's going to get the individual to be better" - Phil Salt on Gautam Gambhir

Salt's exploits in the IPL 2024 led to him opening the innings for England in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and he went onto lead the Manchester Originals in the recently concluded 2024 Hundred as well.

However, when Salt returns to KKR if he is retained, he will not have Gambhir to work with behind the scenes as the former player has been roped in as Team India's head coach.

"What a competitor. I could really relate to him from that point of view. He's always looking for those one per cent what's going to get the individual to be better and what's going to get the team over the line. So I loved working for him. You know one word would be a competitor," Salt said (as per the aforementioned source).

Salt will be seen in action next during England's home white-ball series against Australia in September.

