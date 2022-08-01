"I know he likes to play games, so I didn't believe him" - Sunil Narine on Dwayne Bravo revealing his acquisition by KKR at 2012 IPL auction

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has revealed that he didn't believe the news of him being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the 2012 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The two-time winners acquired the mystery spinner at a price tag of $700,000 against a base price of $50,000. Narine revealed that he first heard the news from compatriot Dwayne Bravo.

KKR's acquisition of Sunil Narine is still considered one of the greatest buys on the auction table. Even after a decade, the spinner is going strong after being retained multiple times by the franchise.

The 34-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the side despite his constant battles with the ICC over his bowling action.

Recalling the day he became part of KKR, Narine said in the most recent edition of the Cricket Monthly:

"When the auction happened, DJ Bravo told me I had been signed, but I know he likes to play games, so I didn't believe him. Then Pollard messaged me and I said to him, 'This can't be real. When they buy you for this amount, do they actually pay you that?'"

Narine has only represented KKR in his entire IPL career. The spinner played a huge hand in his maiden campaign as the franchise won their first title. He was named player of the tournament after claiming 24 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 5.47.

"With that price, the expectation is always high" - Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine made his IPL debut against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he finished with figures of 0/29 and was dismissed for a first-ball duck. The lukewarm display saw him get dropped for the next contest, but he eventually found his rhythm and led the team to the playoffs and then the title.

Recalling his early days with the franchise, Narine said:

"With that price, the expectation is always high. I didn't play the first game, so I realised I wasn't an automatic pick despite the high price. It was an early wake-up call - I had to play good cricket."

The veteran spinner has represented KKR in 148 matches in the IPL, which is the fifth-highest among overseas players. With 152 wickets to his name, he is also among the most successful bowlers in the tournament.

Is Sunil Narine's acquisition by KKR at the 2012 auction the smartest buy in IPL history?

