"I know he is really keen to do the job"- GT head coach Gary Kirsten on newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten is looking forward to working alongside new captain Shubman Gill for the IPL 2024 season. The young opener has been named as the heir to Hardik Pandya, who made his way back to the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the trade window.

Hardik helped GT win the IPL in their first season itself and also backed it up with another appearance in the final the following year, only to lose to Chennai Super Kings on the final ball. However, Kirsten feels Gill is ready to step up and has assured that the team management will try their best to give the skipper the support he needs.

"I think the leadership role is going to be really important to him. I know he is really keen to do the job and we, as coaches, should just assist him and make sure he gets the best out of his players and is leading the team appropriately the way we want him to lead," Gary Kirsten was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Shubman Gill had an outstanding IPL 2023 season, where he also won the Orange Cap with a mind-boggling 890 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 157.80. He would have to sustain his batting form alongside the role of captaincy and it will be interesting to see how he juggles it.

Gary Kirsten feels Shubman Gill could face challenges

Gary Kirsten opined that it would be normal if Shubman Gill faced a few challenges as a skipper. He hasn't had loads of leadership experience in competitive cricket and could be put under pressure as a captain at different points in IPL 2024.

"He's got massive motivation and determination as an individual, which we have seen while playing for India. But like any new leader, he's starting from scratch, and is going to face some challenges along the way and we, as coaches, will just have to assist him along the way," Kirsten said in this regard.

GT will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 24, coincidentally against MI, who will be led by former Titans skipper Hardik Pandya. It could be quite a start for Shubman Gill if he can get one over his former captain in his first game at the helm.