"I live in the jungle"- Former IPL champion's father buys house in forest to stay away from friends and relatives

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning player Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, claimed that he had bought a house in the jungle to stay away from friends and relatives. Yograj said there were many "wrong things happening in my family," which was why he decided to move out.

In an interview with Taruwar Kohli on his YouTube channel, Yograj Singh made some stunning revelations. Yograj, who is a former international cricketer himself, currently runs a coaching institute for youngsters.

Yograj mentioned that he was not able to keep himself away from family issues, which affected his sleep as well, and thus decided to buy a house in the forest. Here's what former IPL star Yuvraj's father had to say:

"There were so many wrong things happening in my family. It all affected me. Whenever I go sleep at night, those things still haunt me. I always wanted to go to mountains, become a Fakir and become so close to God that I forget about the world."

"I left all my friends. I left all my relatives. I bought my own separate house in jungle. I live in the jungle," he added.

Yograj then gave a description of how his room would look during Yuvraj's childhood and said:

"I had an idol of Shiva in my room. It was of black color. I found it in the mountains. I would worship that idol."

Yuvraj Singh's disciples making it big in IPL 2025

During the same chat, Yograj Singh revealed that his son Yuvraj Singh's coaching has played a huge role in the success of rising stars Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

While Shubman is the captain of the Gujarat Titans, Abhishek has formed an explosive opening pair with Travis Head for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yograj claimed that Yuvraj had told him he would unearth more such talented youngsters for Indian cricket. Notably, Yograj coached Yuvraj during his early days as a cricketer.

