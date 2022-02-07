"I'll be lying if I say I'm not nervous" - T Natarajan gears up for comeback

Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer T Natarajan has admitted that he is nervous about his impending comeback to top-level cricket. He brushed aside talks about how the 2022 IPL auction and the T20 World Cup could be decisive for his career, saying he's just focussing on working hard and improving as a bowler.

Natarajan last played international cricket in March 2021. An underlying knee injury resurfaced in that series and he was ruled out of the entire IPL season and most of the domestic tournaments. Despite making his name as a potential leader of the Indian bowling attack, he also ended up losing his place in all three formats.

Now the pacer believes that if he continues to focus on his strengths, everything else will fall in place again. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"I'm not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup - there are talks about 2022 being a big year - but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I'm coming back after a long break, so pathatam irukkum [nervousness will be there]. I'll be lying if I say I'm not nervous."

* #DreamsDoComeTrue Last year December I Made my debut for India, This year (December) am setting up a cricket ground #ThankGod Happy to Announce that am setting up a new cricket ground with all the facilities in my village, Will be named as *NATARAJAN CRICKET GROUND(NCG)Last year December I Made my debut for India, This year (December) am setting up a cricket ground Happy to Announce that am setting up a new cricket ground with all the facilities in my village, Will be named as *NATARAJAN CRICKET GROUND(NCG)❤️* #DreamsDoComeTrue🎈Last year December I Made my debut for India, This year (December) am setting up a cricket ground💥❤️ #ThankGod https://t.co/OdCO7AeEsZ

He sustained a knee injury during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he was one of the revelations. He was declared fit a few weeks later for the England series. But it was later revealed that he hadn't fully recovered from the injury and the two matches he played only made it worse.

"Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm" - T Natarajan

#IPL2022MegaAuction twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The base price of some of the bowlers for IPL 2022 are: Rahul Chahar - 75 Lakh, Washington Sundar and Amit Mishra - 1.5 crore, Prasidh Krishna and Natarajan - 1 crore. (Source - Cricbuzz) The base price of some of the bowlers for IPL 2022 are: Rahul Chahar - 75 Lakh, Washington Sundar and Amit Mishra - 1.5 crore, Prasidh Krishna and Natarajan - 1 crore. (Source - Cricbuzz) T Natarajan could be such an asset for any IPL franchise with his deadly yorkers and his bowling in the death overs. Base price of 1cr not bad. Problem? He's been injury-prone in recent months. Let's see. T Natarajan could be such an asset for any IPL franchise with his deadly yorkers and his bowling in the death overs. Base price of 1cr not bad. Problem? He's been injury-prone in recent months. Let's see.#IPL2022MegaAuction twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/q2SqjFzqkm

The pacer also acknowledged the expectations people will have from him when he returns to the scene. He said he's feeling 'refreshed' and expressed hope that he'll be back as the 'old Natarajan' after a couple of games. He added:

"I've done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I'm feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the past - focusing on my yorkers and cutters. I want to come back as the old Natarajan."

Known for his yorkers and death-bowling prowess, he could be a hot property at the IPL 2022 auction, which will be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava