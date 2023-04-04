"I am not looking at the Orange Cap or anything, just want to contribute for our team" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on his bright start to IPL 2023 season 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke about his outstanding start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He currently holds the Orange Cap after scoring 149 runs with the help of two consecutive half-centuries.

Ruturaj's sublime form was on show during CSK's 12-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 3. He scored a quickfire 57 off 31 deliveries and played a big role in CSK posting a mammoth 217-run total on the board while batting first.

Stating that his focus is solely on helping CSK get good starts rather than personal milestones like the Orange Cap, Ruturaj said in a post-match interaction with Moeen Ali:

"To be honest, I am not looking at the Orange Cap or anything, just want to contribute for our team. We did not have a good season last year and obviously giving a good start is the main priority for me and Devon Conway and thankfully it has been happening in the last two games. Hopefully, I will continue and try and stay as consistent as possible."

Elaborating on his on-field chemistry with Devon Conway, with whom he now shares three hundred-run opening partnerships. Gaikwad said:

"Me and Conway are going really well because we know exactly which bowler to target and who we will target. We generally do not speak about it but we get to know that. If a left-arm spinner comes on to bowl, Conway will take him on and I will do the same thing with off-spinners."

He continued:

"We know exactly what each other's strengths are and what we are good at. I think this is what we have been working on for the last season and hopefully, it worked today as well."

The opening pair of Ruturaj and Conoway stitched together a 110-run partnership in just 9.1 overs to get CSK off to a flier.

While Ruturaj scored his second fifty of the season, Conway was dismissed for 47 runs off 29 deliveries.

"To have that whole atmosphere was just amazing, electrifying atmosphere" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK's narrow win over LSG also marked Ruturaj Gaikwad's first true 'home' game. He was roped in by the franchise during the 2019 auction but didn't get to play a game that season.

He made his debut for CSK in the 2020 edition, which was entirely contested in the UAE. Even in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, the IPL largely stayed away from Chepauk. The venue held a handful of matches in the first leg of the 2021 season, but CSK did not play at the venue to avoid home advantage.

Sharing his experience of playing at the iconic venue, Ruturaj said:

"I think we both got sad when we got out at the wrong time, but I think to have that 100-run partnership was really crucial. I think it was my first time playing at Chepauk, playing in a full stadium.

"I was there with the team in 2019 and I remember you coming in here as an RCB player and today to have that whole atmosphere was just amazing, electrifying atmosphere."

CSK will next take on their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 8.

Will Ruturaj Gaikwad win the Orange Cap for the second time in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes