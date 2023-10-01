"I love the banter I have with him"- Shane Bond discloses what they call Ishan Kishan in Mumbai Indians camp "out of love"

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond has worked with the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a bowling coach for a long time and has naturally built a strong connection with a number of players.

One of the players is wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who has been with the franchise for five years. Bond shed light on how Ishan is such a livewire and also spoke about the camaraderie that the duo share.

The former pacer also recalled an incident where MI's strength and conditioning coach Paul Chapman used a cuss word to a then 19-year-old Ishan during a Netflix documentary and that's basically been the nickname that they have given the wicketkeeper-batter.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Wake up with Sorabh', here's what Shane Bond had to say about Ishan Kishan (18:24):

"I love Ishan. He is a funny guy. I love the banter I have with him. Chappy (Paul Chapman) called him a d**khead (laughs). If you're being a d**khead, you're being a d**khead (laughs). We still call him a d**khead, but it's out of love. When you spend time with these players, you make good friendships."

Shane Bond on other MI youngsters who have impressed him

Shane Bond also hailed the likes of Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya, who have been the gems unearthed by the famous scouting system from MI. He explained how hard both the players worked to come into the team after initially being net bowlers.

On this, Bond stated (24:41):

"Akash and Kumar Kartikeya were a part of the net bowlers. They got into the squad on the basis of their performances. What I like about those two is their attitude every day. Kumar left home at 16 and only came back when he achieved something. Aakash is a smart guy and both of them have grabbed the opportunity which shows their mental strength for success."

Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga is set to replace Bond as MI's new bowling coach. He has already been appointed in that role with the MI Cape Town for the second edition of SA20 next year.