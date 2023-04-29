"I love challenges and I really take it very sportively" - Vyshak Vijaykumar shares on his journey from batter to fast bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar recently shared his journey of becoming a pace bowler in cricket.

Vyshak started as a batter and gave more importance to batting until the age of 17. Basavanagudi Cricket Academy (BCA) coach Ramana was the one who made Vyshak see his potential as a fast bowler but the process wasn't easy.

Ramana would taunt Vyshak about his bowling speed but the player considered it a challenge and worked rigorously on his bowling action.

Speaking to Royal Challengers Bangalore about the incident that eventually pushed him as a fast bowler, Vyshak Vijaykumar said:

"I used to go to BCA and there is a coach called Ramana. One day I finished my batting and I was all packed up and he said, 'Why don't you just bowl?' He wanted to motivate me indirectly and he said, 'You know what you can't just bowl fast so leave it and just come.' It happened for a couple of weeks.

"And that is when I really picked up fast bowling. I love challenges and I really take it very sportively. Challenges are something that gets me going."

Vyshak also mentioned his best batting achievement during his under U-16 days and what options he explored before taking fast bowling rigorously. He added:

"I started everything actually. I was a batsman and then I used to start wicketkeeping, I was too fat for it. Then I started spin and till about 16-17, I was still a batsman. When I captained Karnataka U-16, I got a 100 against Goa.

"I thought that I was still going to be a batsman but then looking at all the competitions, I still thought that I should probably add something to my game. And that is when I started bowling with a slow medium pace."

"He said we don't want you to face any situation as such" - Vyshak Vijaykumar on his father's support

Vyshak Vijaykumar's father Vijay Kumar left his well-paid job at Hindustan Unilever in order to accompany his son to his training. Vijay Kumar currently works at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Vyshak has admitted that his father couldn't pursue his dream of playing cricket due to a lack of support but has left no stone unturned in helping his son become a professional player. He said:

"He was someone who really wanted to play cricket but then his parents were not supportive. He always had to sneak out and go play cricket and then sneak in again.

"He said we don't want you to face any situation as such. We just want you to play cricket, however, you can. Just make sure you are enjoying cricket and that is where it all started."

Vyshak has played five matches for RCB in the IPL 2023 so far and has claimed six dismissals at an economy rate of 10.35.

