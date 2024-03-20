"I'm always gonna be here" - Virat Kohli pledges not to play for any franchise other than RCB in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli has pledged to never leave the franchise and hopes to end their IPL title drought this year. The right-handed batter also suggested that the franchise's loyal fans deserve to see their team lift the elusive title.

Despite reaching the final thrice, the Royal Challengers have failed to get their hands on the trophy. They haven't made it to the decider since 2016, when they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the RCB Unbox event on Tuesday, Kohli said it's become his dream to win the IPL trophy:

"As everyone knows, I'm always gonna be here, try to be part of the group that wins it (IPL) for the first time... I will try my absolute best for the fans, for the franchise... its kind of a dream of mine as well over so many years, to know what it feels like to win the IPL."

The 35-year-old was the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2023, mustering 639 runs in 14 matches, averaging 53.25 and striking at a decent 139.25, including two centuries. However, the Royal Challengers narrowly missed out on reaching the playoffs.

"I am pretty happy and excited to be back" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

In an earlier conversation with RCB.tv, the former skipper said that he feels refreshed after a couple of months of normalcy. The veteran added:

"It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. It's always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar. I have been into the normalcy, you can say, for two months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well."

The 35-year-old skipped the entire five-Test home series against England as he and partner Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child. After two months of complete rest, fans should expect Kohli to churn out big runs.