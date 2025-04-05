"I'm not interested": Former Pakistan coach shuts down chance of coaching Australia in future

Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has ruled out the possibility of him coaching an international side for the forseeable future, even if his home country of Australia came calling. The 49-year-old said that coaching Pakistan had "soured" his love for coaching and left him disappointed.

Gillespie, however, said that he was open to coaching in leagues around the world. He added that after coaching for 15 years, it was time he tried his hand in something else.

"Right now, I’m not sure I’m interested in coaching full-time. [On whether he would be open to coaching Australia if the call came to him]. "No, I’m not interested," Gillespie told Wisden in an interview.

“The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I’ll be honest. I’m open to coaching in the leagues and some short-term coaching or as a consultant. But as for a full-time coaching role, right now, it’s not on my agenda. I’ve been coaching full time for the best part of 15 years, I just think that it’s time I did something else," he added.

Gillespie resigned as Pakistan's head coach in December 2024, with reports stating that he was unhappy over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision to not renew the contract of assistant coach Tim Nielsen.

The former Australian pacer was appointed the coach of the red-ball side in April 2024, with ex-India coach Gary Kirsten taking over the white-ball reins.

Jason Gillespie unsure about England winning Ashes in Australia

Speaking about the Ashes later this year, Jason Gillespie said that he was not sure about England winning the Ashes in Australia. He raised questions about England's ability to take 20 wickets in Australia and to adapt with the bat when they tour Down Under.

"I don't think so. I think Australia play incredibly well in home conditions. My concern for England is, how are they going to take 20 wickets? But also, are they adaptable enough with the bat?," questioned Gillespie.

"We've seen how they look to go about it, they look to score quickly. I think the surfaces here will offer enough assistance to the Australian bowlers to make the most of it. But I'm not sure how adaptable the England batting lineup is to counter the conditions here in Australia," he added.

England have not won the Ashes in Australia since 2010-11 when they grabbed the series 3-1.

