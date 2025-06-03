"I'm married into a Bangalore family" - Former UK PM's huge remark on RCB vs PBKS IPL 2035 final

Former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win their maiden IPL title. RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final.

Ad

The summit clash is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3. Sunak, who served as the UK Prime Minister from October 2022 to July 2024, revealed that he was supporting RCB in the IPL 2025 final.

The 45-year-old pointed out that he was married into a Bengaluru-based family. It is worth mentioning that Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of the Indian multinational technology company Infosys.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the Times of India, Sunak said:

"I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We went to matches a long time ago and I used to cheer them on in Downing Street."

Sunak was asked to name his favourite player. He hailed Virat Kohli as a legend and revealed that the star cricketer's bat, gifted to him by S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, remains a prized possession.

Ad

Bengaluru are set to feature in their fourth IPL final. They ended up narrowly short of the silverware in 2009, 2011 and 2016, finishing as the runners-up. Bengaluru are in the final after nine years and are just one win away from glory.

"Let's bring it home!" - Rishi Sunak backs RCB's English stars to shine in IPL 2025 final

Rishi Sunak hoped to see English players Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt deliver big for Bengaluru in the all-important IPL 2025 finals. Hoping to see them play a key role in the side's maiden triumph, he said during the aforementioned conversation:

Ad

"I'm also hoping for a big contribution from RCB's English contingent — Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone — let's bring it home."

Meanwhile, the Rajat Patidar-led side have enjoyed an imperious run away from home in IPL 2025. They become the first team in the league's history to win all of their away matches in a single season.

They followed it up with a dominant show against PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. PBKS were bundled out for a paltry score of 101, and Bengaluru chased the modest target in just 10 overs to clinch an eight-wicket win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More