"I'm not moving" - Former Kiwi pacer slams Riyan Parag over Devon Conway catch in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull criticised Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Riyan Parag's trademark act of getting rid of the ball straightaway after catching. The all-rounder claimed a simple opportunity at mid-off to dismiss Devon Conway in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20, but let go of the ball instantly after completing the catch.

RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl first after winning the toss as CSK's opening pair of Devon Conway and Ayush Mhatre faced the new ball. The pair were up against Yudhvir Singh in the second over, and while the New Zealand opener scored a boundary off the second ball, he was dismissed a couple of deliveries later.

Conway attempted to go over the mid-off inside the circle, but ended up chipping it straight to him. Parag hardly had to move from his spot, and completed a clean and legitimate catch, but let go of the ball in the blink of an eye.

Simon Doull suggested that if he were the batter, he would have remained in the crease because the ball was released before the catch could be officially completed.

"Did he hold on for long enough? I'll tell you what, if I am Conway, I'm standing there, I'm not moving. Might want to be holding onto that for a bit longer," Doull said during commentary.

Conway perished after scoring 10 runs off eight balls. He has had a tournament to forget after being bought back by CSK at the mega auction. Prior to the clash against RR, he left-handed batter had only scored 94 runs in four matches, including a duck in his most recent outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

CSK rake in the runs during the powerplay after Conway's dismissal but lose too many wickets against RR

CSK lost their second wicket moments after Conway departed as Urvil Patel was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Yudhvir Singh. The Yellow Army were tottering at 12-2 after two overs, but recovered as both Ayush Mhatre and Ravichandran Ashwin scored boundaries on a regular basis to spike the run rate.

Mhatre, however, was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the powerplay by Tushar Deshpande. At the time of writing, CSK are placed at 68-3 against RR after the powerplay.

