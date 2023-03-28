"I'm a much better bowler now, but I'm not in the Indian team" - Khaleel Ahmed

Left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed believes that he wasn't at his best when he made his Team India debut at the Asia Cup in 2018 against Hong Kong,

The talented youngster claimed that he has improved significantly as a bowler over the years. Khaeel reckoned that while he is currently a lot better than he was during his debut, he hasn't been able to find a place on the national team.

Here's what he said about his India selection while speaking to Aakash Chopra on Jio Cinema:

"I wasn't that good when I played for India. I believe that I'm a much better bowler now, but I'm not in the Indian team. I am 10 times a better bowler than I was when I played for India. I can read the game better, and I can read the batsman better."

It is worth noting that Khaeel Ahmed showcased stellar form in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was one of the top performers with the ball for Delhi Capitals (DC), picking up 16 wickets in just 10 matches.

Khaleel Ahmed looked set to make a comeback for Team India after an impressive IPL season. However, he was forced to miss a number of domestic matches, including the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 due to his medical condition.

His last game for India came way back in November 2019 and has since been absent from the team.

"It obviously hurt me" - Khaleel Ahmed on being criticized by Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth wrote in his TOI column in 2019 that Khaleel Ahmed was a misfit at the highest level and opined that the bowler would have to learn fast.

Khaleel stated that he is aware of Srikkanth's comments and admitted that they did hurt him. He, however, emphasized that he took it as constructive criticism and focussed on improving his game.

"Yes, I saw this somewhere in the media and it obviously hurt me. I thought that I was also a player from India. I was very young and emotional. I saw it as how I could improve myself," he added.

The 25-year-old further added that he no longer pays attention to what is being said about him, elaborating:

"Currently, these things don't matter to me. I have learnt that following the process that you have is the most important. I focus on following a healthy diet and on my practice. I do check what people are saying about me, but it doesn't matter. I laugh it off when it's good, and it's the same even when it's bad."

Khaleel Ahmed will next be seen in action in IPL 2023. DC will open their campaign with a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

