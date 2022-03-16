"I'm still amazed by the shots you played against me" - Muttiah Muralitharan recalls Brian Lara's incredible knock against him in 2001

Legendary Sri Lankan spinner and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Muttiah Muralitharan went down memory lane with West Indian legend, Brian Lara, on Wednesday (March 16) to recall the former's knock against him during the 2001 Test series.

Back in 2001, Brian Lara and Muralitharan were locked in an epic battle on the turning tracks of Lanka. The 'Prince of Trindad' showcased his skills despite the off-spinner being in sensational form. In a series where Murali completely annihilated the West Indian batting, Lara stood tall amid the ruins.

During a training session on Wednesday, Murali recalled how Brian Lara put paid to all the plans the spinner and the Lankan think-tank had laid to trap the West Indian batter. In a video shared by SRH on their YouTube channel, Murali recalled:

"I'm still amazed by the shots you played against me. I opened the on-side area and spun the ball away from you. You waited and played the on-drive,"

Watch the video below:

Brian Lara went on to score an incredible 688 runs in a three-match rubber with the help of one half-century and three hundreds. His tally of 688 runs remains the second-best after Graham Gooch's 752 (vs India in 1990) as far as most runs scored in a three-match series is concerned.

Muttiah Muralitharan recalls Brian Lara's incredible double-ton at SSC

Murali highlighted the third Test of the series, which took place at the SSC in Colombo. While the rest of the West Indian batters fell like a pack of cards, Lara smoked a majestic 221 off 354 deliveries, with the help of 23 fours and two sixes.

Recalling the events of that Test, Murali said:

"Remember the SSC (Sinhalese Sports Club)? Marvan (Attapattu) told me to open the field. We wanted to get you out by making you play something you were uncomfortable playing. We thought the on-drive was something that is difficult to play as the ball was spinning away this much."

He continued:

"Marvan said, 'Have your sweeper (square) and open the mid-on area. He also will take a chance as there is no fielder there.' You hit three fours in the (mid-on region) in one over. And then I came back and Marvan said, 'No! that doesn't work (smiles).'"

Sri Lanka eventually went on to win the Test by ten wickets and the series 3-0, with Murali topping the wicket-taking charts in all three games. However, it was Lara, who left a lasting impact, which is still discussed two decades later.

