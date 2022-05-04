×
Create
Notifications

"I'm surprised that the captaincy change happened midseason" - Faf du Plessis on MS Dhoni being reappointed CSK captain 

Faf du Plessis was part of the CSK setup for a decade (PC: Twitter)
Faf du Plessis was part of the CSK setup for a decade (PC: Twitter)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Gokul Nair
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 10:20 AM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis expressed his surprise over his former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s decision to switch captains midway through the season. Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role to focus on his own game, leading to former captain MS Dhoni being reappointed in the role.

CSK could only win two of their first eight games under Jadeja. That also included the team's worst start in IPL history, losing their first four games on the trot.

Magas❤️ and Machis💛#Yellove #WhistlePodu https://t.co/klFx8kjHQy

Noting that he was surprised with Jadeja's as well as Dhoni's appointment in the space of a month, Faf du Plessis said on RCB Match Day:

"I'm surprised that the captaincy change happened midseason, but I was also surprised at the way it happened the way before the season. So, it is like two surprises canceling each other out. Obviously, there's no secret that when MS is there and he is the captain, he does get the best out of the players, and that has been a big part of CSK's success."
Captain Faf, Mike Hesson and Josh Hazlewood give us some insights into the team’s preparations and priorities heading into the big game against CSK, on @kreditbee presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvCSK https://t.co/3nxwFbGOjB

Faf du Plessis will be up against his former franchise for the second time. Earlier in the season, RCB succumbed to Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa's exploits at the DY Patil Stadium.

"Real small margins in the previous game" - Faf du Plessis on RCB's ongoing losing streak

Three-time finalists RCB were well poised in the points table with ten points after seven games. However, three consecutive defeats have left them placed precariously in fourth spot in the standings.

Apart from the losses, the manner of defeats have been a cause of concern as well. RCB were bundled out for 68 and 115 against Suunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) respectively, before putting up a better fight against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Opining that the key moments were seized by GT in their previous game, Faf du Plessis said:

"Out of the last three games, two games we were not at the best of our ability, and the last game I think we played some really good cricket, but we were up against a team that seized the small moments. Usually, such moments generally falls to the team in good form."

The RCB captain concluded:

"Real small margins in the previous game. That's the crucial thing about T20 cricket when you have momentum, keep it and when you start losing, it is about how quickly can you get it back,"
Focus and poise. Our skipper is ready for the challenge. 🙌🏻😎Counting down the hours to our game against CSK. ⏳ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvCSK https://t.co/yHq482qCLf
Also Read Article Continues below

RCB will next take on CSK at the MCA Stadium in Pune later on Wednesday in a crucial game.

Edited by Bhargav
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी