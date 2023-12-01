"I'm not surprised by what he is doing" - Andre Russell on Rinku Singh's recent burst into the national team

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has heaped praise on his franchise teammate Rinku Singh for his exemplary displays as Team India's T20I finisher since his debut. The left-handed batter has played a vital role in the lower-middle order in the handful of matches he has played since India's tour of Ireland.

Rinku has amassed 128 runs in four innings while being dismissed only once. His exploits have come at an astonishing strike rate of 216.95, with the southpaw making a serious case for his inclusion in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The ease with which Rinku has settled into the Team India setup has resulted in him retaining his place in the T20I series for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Furthermore, he has earned a maiden call-up to the ODI squad as well to face the Proteas later this month.

Andre Russell, who shared the crease with Rinku Singh on several occasions over the course of the 2023 IPL season, said in an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times:

"I'm not surprised by what Rinku is doing. He joined KKR a few years ago. And every time he batted in practice games or in the nets, we saw the potential. He would hit those big shots. But getting that opportunity and doing it on the big stage, doing it IPL, finishing games after games, it gives him the confidence that every player desires."

"I've been watching the games (India vs Australia T20Is) and if I miss something, I tune into the highlights and it's mostly for Rinku," Russell added.

Rinku scored a match-winning cameo in the series opener against Australia in Vishakapatnam and followed it up with an explosive knock in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

"I think he will improve further and become an even better player as the years go by" - Andre Russell on Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's impressive 2023 IPL campaign played a major role in his transition into the national team. The left-handed batter was KKR's leading run-scorer with 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.53. He had to wait for his opportunity with KKR after only amassing 10 appearances across his first three seasons.

Expecting Rinku to improve with experience, Andre Russell said:

"He has been a tremendous team man. It's heartening to someone so young, who has so much passion for the game, doing so well in wearing the blue. And I think he will improve further and become an even better player as the years go by."

Rinku has earned praise from all corners of the cricketing world for his recent set of performances. His style as a finisher has already been compared to the likes of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, and with good reason too.